Satin Gold Dust Tesla Model S Plaid Feels Ready for Anything With Posh RS Edition

While in Europe Tesla has finally reopened the order books for eager Model S and X buyers or is busy taking care of the boring Supercharger waiting times with cube lounges and pools, over in the States, the aftermarket realm is more focused and even better prepared.
So, Old Continent customers will soon be able to grab hold of their favorite flagship Tesla model to chill right next to a cool Supercharger station. But over in the United States, the greatest of them all – aka the Model S Plaid – is (on occasion) something equally out of reach, just like a distant sunset. Yes, we are feeling poetical. And it is for good measure.
This is because the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have had yet another crazy treat “for the culture” that was already sold before we even saw it. This time around the RS Edition treatment was bestowed upon an unsuspecting Tesla Model S Plaid to make sure its tri-motor package with 1,020 ponies will never be unseen from now on.
And not just because it is capable of hitting 62 mph/100 kph in around two seconds flat or a top speed of no less than 216 mph (348 kph) but also because its visuals are now akin to a space-age hypercar. And it is all due to the RS Edition options that were added before the sale. Those include the full vehicle wrap in Satin Gold Dust along with the subtle yet easy-to-see RS aerodynamic kit done in FRP and carbon fiber.
Plus, this silent (space) ship is now riding closer to the ground thanks to a 15-mm suspension lowering package and rides on black contrasting 22-inch wheels from Forgiato Designs to bode well for the exterior RS Smoke Lighting Package, or the two-tone RS Trim Ring. Naturally, privacy for the interior occupants and the well-being of the body are insured with help from an RS Ceramic Paint Coating Protection package and a set of nano-ceramic window + windshield tints.
