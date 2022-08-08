Lil Baby's Award-Winning Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus 800 Looks Like a Work of Art

When your garage is filled with luxurious, modern vehicles, it’s hard to pick a favorite. But Lil Baby seems to have a soft spot for his custom G-Wagen, which has received some new updates recently, making it look like a work of art.
Rapper Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, is a longtime customer at Road Show International, a car dealership in Atlanta, Georgia. The brand is in charge of providing the rapper with brand-new whips, but also of giving them eye-catching looks and enviable performance.
He’s worked with the brand for several models from his collection, but the one that stands out most is his Mercedes-AMG G 63, now called Brabus 800, after having undergone an engine "surgery," carried out by the German tuner. The rapper has had it since November 2020, but in order to keep things interesting, the vehicle also received some new updates sometime this year.
We’ve previously seen glimpses of them several times on Lil Baby’s Instagram account, but he didn’t offer much info about it. Now, in a new post on Road Show International’s social media shared on August 8, we see all the changes to the powerful SUV, which includes new body paint and new interior.
Initially, the Brabus 800 came with a Nipsey Satin Blue exterior with lots of black accents. Now, the exterior features Metallic Baby Blue Pearl paint, which seems to switch to purple glimmers in the sunlight, while the cabin is Satin Baby Blue. You can see the before look attached below.
The changes list includes an RS Purple Carbon Trim with Purple Accents, an RS Complete Purple Carbon Widestar Package, plus a Carbon Widestar hood, light bar, and roof wing. It has been fitted with 24-inch Forgiato wheels, coated with blue/ black/ purple gloss powder.
The powertrain didn't receive any additional upgrades, since its performance was already increased when he first got it. The 4.0-liter V8 churns out 800 ps (789 hp), making the Brabus 800 flash from a standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.1 seconds and ma out at 200 mph (322 kph).
The luxurious off-roader has won Lil Baby the Best SUV Award at Certified Summer Car Show 2022 and it was also present at the Rick Ross Car and Bike Show. Because if you’ve got it, you have to flaunt it, right?
