Pearl White Bentley Continental GTC Feels Clean Enough to Hot Spur Your Summer

Among so many Rolls-Royce (Cullinan) and Lamborghini (Urus) builds it is sometimes all too easy to forget that Bentley still exists across the aftermarket realm. Alas, nothing compares to an ultra-clean yet subtly custom project, these days.
America’s aftermarket realm has been swept off its ultra-luxury and super-SUV feet by the apparition of models such as the Rolls-Royce Cullinan (especially Black Badge) and Lambo Urus (especially any slammed widebody), so perhaps it might be refreshing to be a little traditional this summer. Thus, how about dressing up appropriately to match this ritzy convertible?
The good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have yet another treat “for the culture” that has reached “up for grabs” RS Edition status, and this time around, we are dealing with a Bentley Continental GT Convertible grand tourer. The exterior and interior combination is nothing short of a fabulous classic, as the Pearl White body is then neatly contrasted by the cockpit’s dual tone mix of Hot Spur and black.
This Brit will offer enough space for up to four persons at a time so things may never get crowded again, and the 4.0-liter V8 engine should purr gently to the tune of 542 horsepower while the GTC is being propelled – in absolute neck-snapping comfort - to 62 mph/100 kph in as little as 3.4 seconds. Then, if you are up for it and do not worry that the hairdo will look messy, one could also try the maximum speed of 202 mph – which equates to 326 kph.
Naturally, since we are dealing with an RS Edition, there are a few subtle perks bestowed upon this example, as well. For example, there is a fine RS two-tone painted license plate trim ring, an RS Smoke exterior lighting package, RS ceramic paint coating protection, plus a nano-ceramic window tint that is also applied on the windshield. As for pricing and the mileage rating, those are – as always – just one DM away.
