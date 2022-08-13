Lowered, Widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan Feels Wild Blue Riding on Contrasting 26s

In one of their latest YouTube vlog episode features (embedded below, of course), the team over at RDB LA kicked everything (and closed it) with a loud bang. That would be a tastefully modified 1,600-horsepower Nissan GT-R Alpha 16 fitted with AMS Performance upgrades, a full Rowen kit, and some cool new racing wheels from Advan. And, by the way, this is Moe Shalizi’s (DJ Marshmello's manager and CEO of the Shalizi Group) dream ride, but we are not even going to give it a second look as that has already been covered.
Instead, after a little RSQ8 break from the sports car norm, we are going to focus on something wild and blue. Yep, the RDB LA outlet has done it again, as they are flaunting yet another fully customized Rolls-Royce Cullinan widebody build from the eight-minute mark onwards. Even better, this was dubbed as their favorite build of the new episode – perhaps all due to the crazy blue-purplish color but also because of one small detail.
According to their knowledge, this monochromatic (all the chrome and black plastic bits are now color-coordinated with the body hue) Rolls-Royce might be only the second Cullinan in the world fitted with the all-new 1016Industries widebody kit. That is an interesting achievement, especially considering the first one was also their doing – remember NFL Jalen Ramsey’s two-tone widebody Cullinan that was dubbed as a one-of-a-kind 1016 x RDB mix?
Well, now there is a second ‘one-of-a-kind’ 1016 widebody Cullinan because this one is blue purplish all over – save for the even more humongous 26-inch Signature RDB Wheels attire that’s all black for contrasting purposes. As a reference, the two-tone white and black Rolls sitting next to it is equipped with a 24-inch version of the same all-new wheelset! That’s kind of crazy, right? But wait for it, as there is more.
in the shop and those are going to be equal game changers. Alas, until those two are also out on social media we can only ogle at this wild-blue Culli enjoying the photo and video session, complete with Instagram spotlights (they’re all neatly embedded below). And, by the way, if you want something that reaches close but still stands out in a crowd in its own right, we have a solution that will not let you feel blue after seeing it.
The expert folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have yet another treat “for the culture” that has reached “up for grabs” RS Edition status. It is an Ocean Blue Cullinan sporting an audacious Hermes and Blue interior color combination (the RBD LA example is white and blue, instead) to bode well for its 563 horsepower V12 engine. Naturally, that is not the entire gist of it.
Instead, the aftermarket dealer has also added a bundle of RS Edition goodies to go along for the ride. Among them we could easily count on the RS chrome trim with lots of shiny accents, the RS Smoke Exterior Lighting Package, custom 26-inch chrome and blue wheels signed by Forgiato Designs, and an RS Two-Tone Trim Ring. Plus, the usual bundle of RS ceramic paint coating protection and RS nano-ceramic window tint (+windshield) is also present and accounted for.
As for the pricing details – you already know the drill and no, it’s not one of those “if you have to ask you probably can’t afford it” situations because the exact quotation is just one DM away from secure knowledge…
