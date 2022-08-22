Dodge Challenger Daytona SRT Concept Imagines a Slightly Different EV Preview

Unless you have been living under the Lunar or Mars rocks these past few days, one is already well aware that both Ford and Dodge are trying to reshape the very foundation of the modern pony/muscle car segment.
Luckily for Blue Oval enthusiasts, Ford is keeping things simple and the S650 will (finally, oh dear Lord) get its long overdue official presentation on September 14th, 2022, during Detroit’s reprogrammed automotive show. Complete with ICE power for the 2024 Mustang, no worries – though hybrid version leaks also suggest some exciting, electrified prospects.
Meanwhile, Dodge has dropped one bomb after another – 2023 ICE Challenger and Charger models are the last of their kind, 2023 also marks the reintroduction of the Durango SRT Hellcat or the arrival of the little Hornet, as well as the nuke of them all. That would be the stunningly neo-retro Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept. And the latter is not just an EV preview of the future, but it also made the Challenger superfluous due to Charger’s return to coupe roots.
We do not know what the exact OEM electrified future holds for these reinvented model lines, but one thing is for sure – automotive virtual artists are not ready to leave things as they are. So, they played a lot with the Charger Daytona SRT, making it a sedan, a Hellcat V8 swap, and even a Magnum station wagon revival, among many others.
Alas, just one of them – the pixel master better known as tuningcar_ps on social media – decided to set the record straight. Thus, behold the reimagined Dodge Challenger Daytona SRT Concept, a CGI muscle car that carries on with Challenger two-door tradition for a potential fourth-generation 2024 model year outcome. And, even better, one can also check out a comparison between the real 2022 Challenger (ICE), the new Charger Daytona, and this wishful thinking Challenger Daytona SRT concept!
