The Metacycle Is a Low-Cost and Straightforward Electric Motorcycle That Goes 80 MPH

SONDORS debuted in February 2015 with the Original, a fat-tire electric bicycle, through a highly successful crowdfunding campaign, followed by two other ones that same year. According to them, there are more than 250,000 loyal owners worldwide. Their main drive is to offer premium and innovative tech at an affordable price. As price is a critical factor for most people, I'd say this is one of the main reasons for their initial success.
Each bike is hand-built to order and then delivered straight to the customer's door. SONDORS claims to be the largest electric bike distributor in the United States, with clients in 42 other countries. Regarding the Metacycle, the unveiled product is drastically different from the one marketed now. Due to the rule compliance and homologation, SONDORS has to redesign and adjust some parts of the bike to be road-legal.
The first thing that catches your eye when looking at the Metacycle is the exo-frame, as its maker calls it. "Where's the gas tank?" you might think. Well, this is the first hint toward the fact that it's an EV. The exo-frame has a svelte profile, and it's made out of a weld-free, single-piece casting process, making it stronger and safer.
The Metacycle is not lacking in power either. Using a PMAC Hub Motor (Permanent Magnet, Alternating Current), it can produce a peak of 14.5 kW (20hp) and 130 ft-lbs. (176 Nm). That's quite a kick! Top speed is not an issue either, as Sondors claims it will be able to reach 80 mph (130 kph), putting the power down through 17" Kenda Tires.
The best part about the Metacycle is its price. With many electric motorbikes being priced very high, it's refreshing to see a company aiming for lower-budgeted customers. Its price tag is currently $6500, a $1500 increase from its launch. Still, it's a reasonable price. The motorcycle is available in three colors, Supermassive, Arctic, and Naked Silver.
So here we are in late August 2022; what's the situation now? SONDORS have posted a teaser video on their website regarding deliveries. We don't know how many Metacycles are prepared to be shipped; the only hint we have besides the video are images with nine Naked Silver Metacycles encased in metal cages. Honestly, that doesn't say much. Naturally, customers are becoming increasingly frustrated with the lack of communication and many unanswered questions. A quick look at their Instagram page reveals many unhappy customers in the comments, with some looking for a refund.
We'll have to wait and see how everything will turn out. Hopefully, SONDORS will be able fulfill orders as possible and prove to their customers that the wait was indeed worth it. Until then, patience is key!
So here we are in late August 2022; what's the situation now? SONDORS have posted a teaser video on their website regarding deliveries. We don't know how many Metacycles are prepared to be shipped; the only hint we have besides the video are images with nine Naked Silver Metacycles encased in metal cages. Honestly, that doesn't say much. Naturally, customers are becoming increasingly frustrated with the lack of communication and many unanswered questions. A quick look at their Instagram page reveals many unhappy customers in the comments, with some looking for a refund.
We'll have to wait and see how everything will turn out. Hopefully, SONDORS will be able fulfill orders as possible and prove to their customers that the wait was indeed worth it. Until then, patience is key!