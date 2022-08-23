CGI Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Shooting Brake Is the Inevitable Magnum Heir

In the span of just a few days, Dodge has completely reshuffled expectations regarding the pony and muscle car segments. Now, people are just trying to look into the future and guess what it is going to be like.
First, the American automaker broke the sad news that after seven new models coming out soon, the 2023 model year will be the last one for the ICE-powered Challenger and Charger lines. Then, it focused on trivia stuff like the third-party Challenger Convertible transformation, the return of the Durango SRT Hellcat to the family, or the arrival of the little yet feisty Hornet subcompact crossover SUV.
Luckily, that was not all – as everything culminated with the introduction of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, the brand’s preview towards an electrified future. Naturally, virtual automotive artists quickly scrambled to look further into that vision and presented us with numerous CGI versions of the EV prototype. And, of course, a Charger to Magnum revival was quite inevitable.
Pixel masters love both station wagon and Shooting Brake conversions, to tell you the truth. And now the Charger Daytona SRT has nailed both – with the latter courtesy of Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media, who is now ready to perform a deeper CGI transition after initially giving us an “honest opinion” followed by a subtle digital alteration.
This time around, the second-generation Chrysler LX platform-based Magnum station wagon served as the basis for discussion, and from the 3:14 mark, the CGI expert also went to digital work in his latest behind-the-scenes making-of transformation. And while he kept the two-door format, now the Charger Daytona SRT gets ample space in the back for both passengers and cargo.
Alas, do remember this is all merely wishful thinking at this point – and Mopar fans need to be patient a little longer to find out what Dodge has in store for them in the real world.
