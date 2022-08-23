Dodge Hornet Widebody Hot Hatch Digital Hoot Cleverly Eschews the Alfa Point

Tucked between the bonkers muscle car and SUV news of recent days, the 2023 Dodge Hornet came forth as the brand’s novel subcompact crossover approach to entry performance. And as an Alfa Tonale rebadge.
Dodge probably hoped that in between all the last ICE-powered hurrah for the 2023 model year Challenger / Charger and the Challenger Cabriolet or 2023 Durango SRT Hellcat return, that little piece of information would slip through unseen. That is a bit hard since the rumor mill and the virtual automotive artist realm had no intention to let that slide in the past and won’t change up their mind in the future, probably.
Sure, Dodge presented a cool picture of performance CUV affordability, plus the Hornet R/T plug-in hybrid (PHEV) is the company’s first electrified performance vehicle, good for more than 285 horsepower and more than 30 miles (48 km) of all-electric range thanks to its 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery. And even the Hornet GT has at least 265 hp and promises an MSRP below $30k.
But for America, it might forever remain just an imitation of the Alfa Romeo Tonale original – and people could also judge the little Dodge to have the same reliability issues as its Italian sibling. Anyway, that is at least one opinion, stemming courtesy of Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, who is taking a quick digital break from his CGI periplus alongside HotCars.
So, aside from spoken opinion, there are also some virtual 2023 Dodge Hornet goodies. Thus, the pixel master has dropped the subcompact crossover SUV a lot closer to the ground, beefed up its overall exterior appearance with a nice set of wide fender flares, CGI-morphed an aerodynamic body kit (complete with hints of hood vents and big wing dreams at the back), and ultimately gave it a completely new Hot Hatch reason to live inside the virtual realm. Is that enough to wipe clean the Alfa connection?
