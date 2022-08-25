Electrified C8 Chevy Corvette E-Ray Gets Quickly Imagined Without Any Camouflage

The C8 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is not even (fully) out and about on the market with its record-breaking atmospheric (FPC) 5.5-liter V8, and the rumor mill is already hard at work trying to see what comes next.
Since it debuted in 2019, the eighth iteration of “America’s sports car” has proven to be a revolutionary dream come true. So, the Stingray arrived with a mind-blowing front-to-mid-engine paradigm change. Then, the LT6-powered Z06 with a flat-plane crank jumped ahead of the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series' M159 engine with its 670 hp to snatch the record for the most powerful NA V8 in the world.
And Team Corvette is not stopping there, as proven by the latest bundle of spy shots and videos. The month of August was quite busy for GM, with the company trying to claim their prototype that burned to a crisp in Spain was a purely ICE one and then sending the Corvette E-Ray on its merry way to continue undergoing the testing procedures.
Well, that was like celestial blight for our spy photographer partners, who captured the E-Ray hybrid Corvette both sounding like Lambo’s nightmare and lapping the ‘Ring like there is no more tomorrow for another Green Hell attempt. Even more so, there are hopes that variations of the E-Ray prototypes might harbor a juicier, PHEV powertrain.
Anyway, at least until all mysteries are officially cleared, all we can do is bunk up with patience. Or, maybe, take a swing by Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who continues his dream ride periplus alongside HotCars. This time around, they swiftly decided to abandon iconic modernizations in favor of a traditional, unofficial preview of the C8 E-Ray things to come.
Now, do take all this with a pinch of salt, and then try to answer their question: “will the Corvette E-Ray look like this?”
