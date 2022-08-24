Virtual Ferrari Roma Limo Seems the Better Four-Seat Option, Not the Purosangue SUV

Right now, Ferrari is on the verge of following the likes of Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Lamborghini down the quirky (potentially even ugly) path of ultra-luxury and super-SUV madness. But it does not necessarily need to be that way, at least virtually.
Sure, over in the real world, the fate of diehard fan nightmares who now bask in dreams of three-way Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Lamborghini Urus, and Ferrari Purosangue four-door high-riding encounters is sealed. After all, the Prancing Horse’s engineers are thoroughly testing and ironing out the last issues of the company’s first four-seat / five-door utility vehicle.
And the only thing keeping them from revealing it just yet is not the fear of criticism (Cullinan detractors were so ardent, and yet the posh Rolls-Royce is breaking the aftermarket world’s traditions one after another) but rather the desire to further build hype and allow the affluent future owners to prepare those overflowing checkbooks. Alas, over across the virtual realm, things are looking a bit different.
Over there, Sugar Chow, the pixel master better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, has taken another break from his “Touring the world!” periplus, and after his recent Mazda MX-5 Miata three-door, a Hot Hatch that may have been imagined as a friendlier sibling to the Ferrari FF now has dreams of the Roma variety. And no, he is not considering a trip to Italy’s capital.
Instead, the CGI expert has unveiled the potential four-seat, four-door alternative to the Purosangue SUV that might upset the Tifosi a bit less. So, behold the arrival of the Ferrari Roma Limousine, a CGI four-door grand tourer that looks traditional and modern at the same time. And frankly, that is not so easy to achieve when the real Ferrari Roma has such a bewildering styling…
