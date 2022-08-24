2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Prototypes Lap the Ring Like There's No Tomorrow

GM is tight-lipped about the upcoming affordable supercar with hybrid power that will bear the E-Ray moniker. Nevertheless, President Biden, a car guy and GM insider, has spoken more than once about the future electrified Corvette. He even referred to it as the “electric Corvette.” However, such a version would not be possible for the current generation due to technical reasons.
Although Chevrolet might not have a battery-electric version of the Vette in its stable, rumor has it that the E-Ray might actually spawn two versions. One of them would be a “normal” hybrid variant, with a front-mounted electric motor helping the V8 for a virtual AWD configuration. The other version might be a plug-in hybrid with a bigger battery that would allow it to drive purely electric for at least 35 miles (56 km).
The most recent spy footage from the Nürburgring shows three Corvette prototypes lapping the Nordschleife, each with intriguing details. They are numbered in different colors, while the numbers also appear to be coded. For instance, prototype number 7 is actually number 37, with the 3 probably indicating a category on its own.
Whatever this means, they are all electrified versions of the Corvette, as identified by the yellow stickers affixed to the top left corner of their rear window. This is a safety requirement for all cars on the Nürburgring to warn safety crews that a high-voltage battery is on board. And given the unmistakable sound coming out of the four squarish tailpipes, we can safely assume all three prototypes have both a high-voltage battery and a guttural V8 inside.
Prototype 4 (44) is arguably the most interesting of them all, as it features a red contraption on its left front fender. Although it was speculated that this could be a charge port, it looks more like an emergency cut-off switch. Interestingly, the other two cars don’t have something like that, so clearly, something is special about car number four. It is doubtful that this is a plug-in version, and so is the possibility of Chevrolet building such a version.
Besides that, the Ultium batteries that GM uses for its EVs are too big to have a meaningful role in the Corvette. Using them would lead to either an undervolted battery or one with too big a capacity for the purpose. Not to mention raising the price of an already expensive sportscar.
That being said, we’re looking forward to the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray launch next year. The sportscar will enter the market as the 2024 model year. Although technical details remain pure speculations for now, experts expect the 6.2-liter V8 from the Stingray to be retained and boosted by the electric motor on the front axle for a total of around 700 horsepower. An even wilder hybrid version rumored to be called Zora will use the 5.5-liter engine of the Z06 in a configuration that pumps out up to 1,000 horsepower.
