autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Sea Month
Car video reviews:
 
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Prototypes Lap the Ring Like There's No Tomorrow
Chevrolet is speeding up the development of the first electrified Corvette. New footage from the Green Hell shows that Chevy is testing at least two versions of the E-Ray. One of them sports intriguing details, along with the required yellow sticker to indicate a high-voltage battery on board.

2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Prototypes Lap the Ring Like There's No Tomorrow

Home > News > Coverstory
24 Aug 2022, 16:46 UTC ·
024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray prototypes on the Nurburgring024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray prototypes on the Nurburgring024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray prototypes on the Nurburgring024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray prototypes on the Nurburgring024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray prototypes on the Nurburgring
GM is tight-lipped about the upcoming affordable supercar with hybrid power that will bear the E-Ray moniker. Nevertheless, President Biden, a car guy and GM insider, has spoken more than once about the future electrified Corvette. He even referred to it as the “electric Corvette.” However, such a version would not be possible for the current generation due to technical reasons.

Although Chevrolet might not have a battery-electric version of the Vette in its stable, rumor has it that the E-Ray might actually spawn two versions. One of them would be a “normal” hybrid variant, with a front-mounted electric motor helping the V8 for a virtual AWD configuration. The other version might be a plug-in hybrid with a bigger battery that would allow it to drive purely electric for at least 35 miles (56 km).

The most recent spy footage from the Nürburgring shows three Corvette prototypes lapping the Nordschleife, each with intriguing details. They are numbered in different colors, while the numbers also appear to be coded. For instance, prototype number 7 is actually number 37, with the 3 probably indicating a category on its own.

The numbers are also painted orange, the same as the prototype number 44 (or 4, as marked on the doors). This could point to a different category because the third E-Ray is number 45 (or 5), but this one has the numbers painted blue.

Whatever this means, they are all electrified versions of the Corvette, as identified by the yellow stickers affixed to the top left corner of their rear window. This is a safety requirement for all cars on the Nürburgring to warn safety crews that a high-voltage battery is on board. And given the unmistakable sound coming out of the four squarish tailpipes, we can safely assume all three prototypes have both a high-voltage battery and a guttural V8 inside.

Prototype 4 (44) is arguably the most interesting of them all, as it features a red contraption on its left front fender. Although it was speculated that this could be a charge port, it looks more like an emergency cut-off switch. Interestingly, the other two cars don’t have something like that, so clearly, something is special about car number four. It is doubtful that this is a plug-in version, and so is the possibility of Chevrolet building such a version.

It’s not much that a plug-in hybrid powertrain can add to the table for a performance sportscar like the Corvette. The bigger (and heavier) battery would only hinder the performance while driving silently is hardly a reason for someone to buy a Corvette.

Besides that, the Ultium batteries that GM uses for its EVs are too big to have a meaningful role in the Corvette. Using them would lead to either an undervolted battery or one with too big a capacity for the purpose. Not to mention raising the price of an already expensive sportscar.

That being said, we’re looking forward to the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray launch next year. The sportscar will enter the market as the 2024 model year. Although technical details remain pure speculations for now, experts expect the 6.2-liter V8 from the Stingray to be retained and boosted by the electric motor on the front axle for a total of around 700 horsepower. An even wilder hybrid version rumored to be called Zora will use the 5.5-liter engine of the Z06 in a configuration that pumps out up to 1,000 horsepower.

Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Chevrolet Corvette Chevrolette Nurburgring Green Hell Nordschleife spy video
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories