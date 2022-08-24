CGI McLaren F1 Homage Brings Back to Life the British Supercar With German DNA

McLaren is having a great time this summer as it prepares to enter a daunting new market with its cool GT, 720S, and 765LT sports and supercars. Plus, they also showed they know how to satisfy diehard enthusiasts during the 2022 Monterey Car Week.
There, mere days ago, they unveiled the bonkers Solus GT, a video game-inspired track toy. Or should we call it a monster, considering the brilliant naturally-aspirated v10 powertrain and the crazy aerodynamic kit, plus the aggressive styling? But that is not all, since over across the virtual realm people also have McLaren dreams of their own.
As far as Pham Huy, the Turin-based Vietnamese pixel master better known as huydrawingcars on social media, is concerned, these have a vintage nature. This is because the virtual artist has decided now is the perfect time for a McLaren F1 tribute that would bring Gordon Murray’s genius project into the 21st century with a little help from German outsiders.
Interesting, right, to know this is not just an homage to the classic McLaren F1 sports car but also a digital acknowledgment that some automakers still follow in the company’s footsteps and try to bring Formula One technology to the streets. So, Germans plus F1, what does that equate to? Of course, the equally bonkers and long-brewing Mercedes-AMG One hypercar project.
Now, far from us to assume preposterous things. Still, we cannot help but wonder about the author’s decisions. For example, where does the old McLaren F1 start, and where does the new, modern AMG One inspiration end? Could it be possible for the CGI expert to have imagined the modernized body as a tribute to the immortal McLaren F1 but with the powertrain and other technical goodies snatched directly from Mercedes’ crazy F1-inspired project? Well, we will never know, probably…
