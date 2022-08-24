Next-Gen Alfa Romeo Giulia Unofficially Dresses Up as a Ritzy Electric Saloon

Right now, all Stellantis forces are converging on the near-future Dodge strategy. But what about the rest of the group’s brands, especially the newly related Alfa Romeo division?
Stellantis launched a veritable assault on Dodge fans with teasing news of seven new Charger and Challenger models for the next model year. Sadly, they also revealed the 2023MY will be the last of its kind for the ICE-powered versions. And, in between a performance SUV or two (Hornet and Durango’s SRT Hellcat return), they also provided us with a glimpse of the EV future.
Dressed up in the stunningly neo-retro Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept attire, it circles back to classic two-door action with dreams of previewing the brand’s electrified near future. Interestingly, that basically leaves the four-door Charger and two-door Challenger format in limbo. So, hold that thought because Alfa might soon provide a solution.
The Italian brand has its own all-electric strategy to look after, and Alfa’s CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has made it clear that Giulia fans have nothing to worry about – save for the switch from ICE to EV, of course. So, the next generation of the iconic nameplate will arrive with lots of zero-emission range, based on a report that Stellantis’ STLA Large architecture will be the provider of the underpinnings.
Anyway, until the window of EV opportunity opens up there is still some time – the earliest model year flaunted by the rumor mill is 2024, the latest is 2026 – so that leaves those impatient with lots of wishful thinking longing. No worries, as virtual automotive artists are eager to come to the rescue. So, here are the good folks behind the Ukraine-based MV Auto news video channel on YouTube, ready to imagine the looks of the upcoming Giulia EV iteration.
Now, let us circle back to the newly established Alfa Romeo Tonale – Dodge Hornet relationship and ask the easiest hypothetical question. What if Stellantis does the same with the next Giulia and uses it as the base for the future Charger EV, or perhaps even a Dodge Avenger revival?
Update: It has come to our attention this YT channel has used Theottle's recent digital Giulia EV project for one of their two virtual depictions.
