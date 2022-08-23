McLaren Is Set To Enter Tough Market in India With the GT, 720S, and 765 LT

McLaren has chosen a local importer from Mumbai to sell its supercar lineup in India, a market notorious for being a tough nut to crack, given the taxes applied to imports.
The company announced yesterday, August 22, plans to sell their GT, 720S, and 765 LT and soon to available Artura Hybrid models out of a local car-importer showroom in Mumbai, which will be responsible for sales, aftersales, and the servicing of McLaren models.
Infinity is a Mumbai-based company that began operations in 2007 that also represents Lamborghini, Porsche, BMW, Ducati, and is a Rolls-Royce service partner.
Despite the fact that the automotive market in India reached a valuation of $32 billion (32.2 billion euros) in 2021, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the supercar market is relatively low compared to other countries with a comparable automotive market.
Acknowledging that it is a completely different market, the Ford Motor Company gave up on penetrating the Indian market in 2021, citing the import tax burden of doing business in the country. General Motors threw in the towel way back in 2017 in the market dominated by Maruti Suzuki India's low-cost vehicles. The tax situation also has kept Toyota from expanding in the country.
In addition, Tesla would like to see a more tax-friendly environment to test the brand's appeal in the market before committing to building cars within the country.
The taxes applied to mass-market automobiles would have to be nominal at most when compared to the cost of a McLaren supercar.
Paul Harris, Managing Director, APAC and China, McLaren Automotive, said, “We welcome Lalit Choudary of McLaren Mumbai to the expanding retailer network here in the Asia Pacific region. India remains an important market where our fans and select clientele can enjoy the best of McLaren in Mumbai. Looking ahead, we will shortly welcome the Artura to India, the all-new high-performance hybrid supercar.”
