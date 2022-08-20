McLaren Unveils Brilliant NA V10, Video Game-Inspired, Track Monster Called the Solus GT

McLaren has some tremendous projects under their belt, like the F1, P1, Senna and the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. This time, however, the way they teamed up was rather unexpected. Instead of another carmaker, they chose to work alongside a video game to bring a concept into reality.
As wild as this sounds, you should not expect to ever see one out on the streets. Their new creation is a track-only hypercar by the name of McLaren Solus GT. And you’re gonna probably have to trade your soul to get one as only 25 will ever be made and they have all been sold before the public reveal.
This weapon of a car was first featured in the Gran Turismo Sport video game and McLaren decided it deserves to become a real toy for a few lucky patrons. Their closed cockpit track car was just recently unveiled at the Monterey Car Week and it boggles the mind.
Let’s start off with some specs to put into perspective just how crazy this project is. The weight comes in under 2,200 lbs (1000 kg) and the aerodynamics can generate up to 2,645 lbs (1200 kg) of downforce. Power comes from a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine that can wail up to a redline above 10,000 RPM and put out 828 HP (840 PS) and 480 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque. It is a single-seater with an F1-inspired steering wheel and suspension, and it even has the ground effect floor used by the current Formula 1 cars. There are just as few drops as the details derived from the brand’s racing experience are oozing out of every orifice of this car.
I could go on and on about all the technical marvels McLaren put into the Solus GT but that would be boring and take ages. The gist of it is that this is the fastest car on a track that they’ve ever made outside of the Senna. It is absolutely bonkers and throughout the entire design, form follows function.
Everything that gives this monster its striking looks was dictated by performance gains. But even with everything being performance-oriented, McLaren will make sure each car is unique. A bespoking process will be carried out by McLaren Special Operations (MSO). This will include test-driving the prototype to make sure you can change the driving characteristics to the owner’s exact preference.
This weapon of a car was first featured in the Gran Turismo Sport video game and McLaren decided it deserves to become a real toy for a few lucky patrons. Their closed cockpit track car was just recently unveiled at the Monterey Car Week and it boggles the mind.
Let’s start off with some specs to put into perspective just how crazy this project is. The weight comes in under 2,200 lbs (1000 kg) and the aerodynamics can generate up to 2,645 lbs (1200 kg) of downforce. Power comes from a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine that can wail up to a redline above 10,000 RPM and put out 828 HP (840 PS) and 480 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque. It is a single-seater with an F1-inspired steering wheel and suspension, and it even has the ground effect floor used by the current Formula 1 cars. There are just as few drops as the details derived from the brand’s racing experience are oozing out of every orifice of this car.
I could go on and on about all the technical marvels McLaren put into the Solus GT but that would be boring and take ages. The gist of it is that this is the fastest car on a track that they’ve ever made outside of the Senna. It is absolutely bonkers and throughout the entire design, form follows function.
Everything that gives this monster its striking looks was dictated by performance gains. But even with everything being performance-oriented, McLaren will make sure each car is unique. A bespoking process will be carried out by McLaren Special Operations (MSO). This will include test-driving the prototype to make sure you can change the driving characteristics to the owner’s exact preference.