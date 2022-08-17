McLaren Designers Sample Manny Khoshbin’s Bugatti, Say It Feels Like Driving an Art Piece

Have you ever wondered what BMW’s parking lot looks like? There are probably a lot of Bimmers parked (because of employee discounts), but it doesn’t necessarily mean they are compelled to buy a BMW. But would a Mercedes employee review a Pagani? It depends. Recently, Realtor and supercar enthusiast Manny Khoshbin let two McLaren designers review his Bugattis.
Khoshbin said the two top McLaren designers had paid him a visit. He offered them a chance to drive his beloved Bugattis. The Hermes Edition Bugatti Chiron and Veyron.
“I got Alex and Steve. The top two designers at McLaren. They are here for the Monterey car week, and they decided to pay me a visit.” Khoshbin revealed.
The Monterey Car Week is a special car week in August where several car-related events are held around Monterey, California. This year’s event started on August 12th and runs to the 21st.
The biggest attraction is the auction, where cars capable of fetching more than a million dollars take center stage. This year, there are only five elite auction groups and about $400 million worth of collectible cars going on sale between the 18th and 20th of August.
Khosbin asked the designers if they’ve ever driven a Bugatti Chiron, but none of them had sampled the hypercar, to his shock. It would be the second time anyone other than Supercar Blondie gets to drive his beloved Hermes Edition Bugatti Chiron.
“This is my first official time driving one. I’ve signed it many times but have never had that privilege. So this is quite a privilege definitely.” Steve said.
According to Alex, Khoshbin’s Hermes Edition Bugatti Chiron feels like driving a nice piece of sculpture and Jewelry. On the other hand, Steve thinks the W16 engine is incredible, it’s such a different character, and compared to a McLaren, it delivers the power uniquely.
Both designers loved the power and comfort of the Bugatti even though they didn’t push them to their potential. The last time Khoshbin let anyone drive his Bugatti (Supercar Blondie), she almost dinged it.
“I got Alex and Steve. The top two designers at McLaren. They are here for the Monterey car week, and they decided to pay me a visit.” Khoshbin revealed.
The Monterey Car Week is a special car week in August where several car-related events are held around Monterey, California. This year’s event started on August 12th and runs to the 21st.
The biggest attraction is the auction, where cars capable of fetching more than a million dollars take center stage. This year, there are only five elite auction groups and about $400 million worth of collectible cars going on sale between the 18th and 20th of August.
Khosbin asked the designers if they’ve ever driven a Bugatti Chiron, but none of them had sampled the hypercar, to his shock. It would be the second time anyone other than Supercar Blondie gets to drive his beloved Hermes Edition Bugatti Chiron.
“This is my first official time driving one. I’ve signed it many times but have never had that privilege. So this is quite a privilege definitely.” Steve said.
According to Alex, Khoshbin’s Hermes Edition Bugatti Chiron feels like driving a nice piece of sculpture and Jewelry. On the other hand, Steve thinks the W16 engine is incredible, it’s such a different character, and compared to a McLaren, it delivers the power uniquely.
Both designers loved the power and comfort of the Bugatti even though they didn’t push them to their potential. The last time Khoshbin let anyone drive his Bugatti (Supercar Blondie), she almost dinged it.