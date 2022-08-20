2024 Ford Mustang Will Make Its Global Debut on September 14 During Detroit Auto Show

The rumors that Ford might launch the seventh-generation Mustang next year to mark the pony car’s 60th anniversary were greatly exaggerated. Ford has confirmed that the Detroit Motor Show, which starts on September 14, is the place and the time for the S650 Mustang debut.
Ford has taken a page from Tesla’s book and plans a massive fan gathering to launch the seventh-generation Mustang. The event will take place during the Detroit Auto Show on September 14 and will have fans, owners, and media rallying for what it calls “The Stampede.” The event is said to kick off the next chapter of Mustang history, probably the last involving combustion engines.
“Mustang is the world’s best-selling sports car because there’s one for everyone – from an EcoBoost convertible to a 5.0-liter V8 GT fastback coupe,” said Jim Farley, president and chief executive officer, Ford Motor Company. “Now it’s time for a new stampede of owners, fans, and employees to welcome the next chapter in Mustang’s legacy – the seventh generation, which will be our best yet.”
The Stampede is not going to be a boring congregation for Mustang worshippers. Instead, it will be joined by fans as part of a cross-country trip ahead of the reveal. This is called “The Drive Home” and will start on September 6 at LeMay – America’s Car Museum in Tacoma, Washington. The Drive Home will cross nine states, with the final leg of the journey having owners gather at Ford World Headquarters on September 14 ahead of the reveal.
The parade of Mustangs will then go from Ford World Headquarters to the debut event at Detroit’s Hart Plaza, showing off all six generations of Mustang to the public. Needless to say, Mustang owners interested in joining The Drive Home or attending The Stampede will have to register on the dedicated website. Ford will broadcast The Stampede live on its social channels starting at 8 p.m. EDT for those unable to attend.
Although Ford took many by surprise by announcing the S650 Mustang’s debut on September 14, fans already know a lot about the seventh generation of the original pony car. According to insider information, the all-new Mustang will launch with carryover engines, and a hybrid version will likely debut under the hood soon after that. A six-speed manual transmission is also in the cards, a special gift for fans of stick-shifting.
Design-wise, the S650 Mustang will remain evolutionary rather than revolutionary, with slightly different front and rear ends but with its characteristic silhouette nonetheless. There’ll be a high-tech cockpit, as earlier spy shots have revealed, and hopefully better-quality materials. Ford builds the Mustang at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan, where investments have been made in preparation for the production start. The seventh generation will make its commercial debut next year as a 2024 model year.
“Mustang is the world’s best-selling sports car because there’s one for everyone – from an EcoBoost convertible to a 5.0-liter V8 GT fastback coupe,” said Jim Farley, president and chief executive officer, Ford Motor Company. “Now it’s time for a new stampede of owners, fans, and employees to welcome the next chapter in Mustang’s legacy – the seventh generation, which will be our best yet.”
The Stampede is not going to be a boring congregation for Mustang worshippers. Instead, it will be joined by fans as part of a cross-country trip ahead of the reveal. This is called “The Drive Home” and will start on September 6 at LeMay – America’s Car Museum in Tacoma, Washington. The Drive Home will cross nine states, with the final leg of the journey having owners gather at Ford World Headquarters on September 14 ahead of the reveal.
The parade of Mustangs will then go from Ford World Headquarters to the debut event at Detroit’s Hart Plaza, showing off all six generations of Mustang to the public. Needless to say, Mustang owners interested in joining The Drive Home or attending The Stampede will have to register on the dedicated website. Ford will broadcast The Stampede live on its social channels starting at 8 p.m. EDT for those unable to attend.
Although Ford took many by surprise by announcing the S650 Mustang’s debut on September 14, fans already know a lot about the seventh generation of the original pony car. According to insider information, the all-new Mustang will launch with carryover engines, and a hybrid version will likely debut under the hood soon after that. A six-speed manual transmission is also in the cards, a special gift for fans of stick-shifting.
Design-wise, the S650 Mustang will remain evolutionary rather than revolutionary, with slightly different front and rear ends but with its characteristic silhouette nonetheless. There’ll be a high-tech cockpit, as earlier spy shots have revealed, and hopefully better-quality materials. Ford builds the Mustang at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan, where investments have been made in preparation for the production start. The seventh generation will make its commercial debut next year as a 2024 model year.