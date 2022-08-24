Hyundai N Vision 74 Gets a Virtual BTTF Urge, Straps the Right Time Machine Gear

Unveiled during the recent N Day 2022 event held in mid-July at Busan, South Korea, along with the Hyundai RN22e concept based on the Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric fastback, the N Vision 74 is a neo-retro hydrogen FCEV inspired by the company’s past.
More precisely, this hydrogen-powered EV rolling high-performance lab (it has 671 horsepower, after all) is an ode both to Hyundai’s upcoming sustainable performance focus and towards the 1974 Pony Coupe Concept designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro. Alas, some folks have a vastly different opinion regarding the sources of inspiration.
For example, some might think the N Vision 74 would be great for some bonkers widebody Time Attack action, while others were quickly reminded of the Cyberpunk 1985 Nissan R31. Alas, as far as Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, is concerned, none of these interpretations matter. Instead, the pixel master has a different target in his CGI crosshairs.
And there’s a sane explanation – as opposed to what happens visually: “I personally thought the Hyundai N Vision 74 concept looked more like a modern DeLorean than the actual new DeLorean” Alpha5 battery electric sports car that will go from zero to 88 mph (142 kph) in an estimated 4.35 seconds. So, “naturally, I threw some Back to the Future gear on it, and seems to fit it just right IMO.” And his channel’s fans seem to overwhelmingly agree with that assessment.
Well, since this Hyundai N Vision 74 BTTF comes with a digital flux capacitor and virtual hovering capabilities, we are going to write this up on our currently impossible CGI transformations list. Nevertheless, if the BTTF rights owners do think about a reinvention of the franchise, this here seems to be a decidedly valid proposal for assuming the titular Time Machine duties!
