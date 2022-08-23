JDM Volvo 850 R Station Wagon Has Feisty, Drifty, and 2JZ-Swapped Pipe Dreams

Volvo may have sustainable dreams of the EXC90 Embla or Recharge variety right now, but some fans are still thinking about its cool, boxy station wagons of lore. And, sometimes, they also do something CGI about them.
Back during the early 1990s, a lot of representatives of the automotive world were simpler, boxier four-wheeled items of personal transportation. Some are best left forgotten, as the edgy styling did not suit them at all, while others are still making heads turn, even if only virtually.
Such is the case with Volvo’s compact executive 850 series, especially when remembering the generous space and ample greenhouse of the five-door station wagon derivative. Even better, that estate was the steppingstone for stuff like the cool V70 XC (aka Cross Country), or the feisty 850 R. Speaking of the latter, it does not matter that time has flown and it is not something like 1996 all over again.
This is because, across the virtual realm, the time dimension bends to the will of pixel masters without too much trouble. Now, Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, is ready to give us something of the 850 R variety that looks Euro-JDM, and it is 100% bonkers in the process.
As per the description, “this Volvo 850 R loves to get sideways.” It has been constructed out of pixels by the “fictitious folks at Overkill Oversteer,” and has undergone massive changes to look like this… whatever it is! Among the numerous CGI mods, we could easily name a few highlights, such as the redone suspension, stripped-out interior, tiny yet stanced aftermarket wheels, or the crazy Toyota 2JZ swap.
Even better, there is no need to imagine all that, as the CGI expert obliged and gave us a bundle of POVs, including a few with the carbon fiber hood at the side and the modified 2JZ staring all shiny and gold at the hypothetical studio photoshoot arrangement…
