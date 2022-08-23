2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Unofficially Imagined Based on New Leaks and Spies

The Mercedes-Benz love affair with the executive class started way back in 1953, but for all intents and purposes, the E-Class has been around since 1993. Now, almost three decades later, we all know what is about to happen.
It is not hard to guess, either, as the sixth-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been under the watchful eye of spy photographers for a long time, plus earlier this month we also got to see the alleged leaked patent images of the 2024 model year. So, after checking the all-new iteration in black, gray, and white before we were supposed to, what else can we do?
Well, according to the good folks over at Kolesa, continue with the unofficial investigation. So, they have again decided to jump the digital gun ahead of Mercedes' releasing into the wild a new interpretation of the popular E-Class. Peeling off every layer of camouflage and showcasing the virtual goodies is not that hard when dealing with such a badly kept ‘secret.’
Alas, there is still a bit of praise to be awarded for the outlet’s pixel master (Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media), as this interpretation might be a tad bolder and cooler than even the German company’s official new generation of the best-seller. Anyway, no one should expect a revolution from the design standpoint, as both the rear and side profile reference Mercedes’ latest sedans – the flagship S- and smaller C-Class.
Luckily, if this digital interpretation corresponds to reality, the new E-Class should not be that hard to recognize from the front, mostly due to the executive sedan having larger headlights than any of those siblings. Plus, the LED daylight running lights might incorporate a small reference to previous four-eyed versions of the E-Class. Of course, do take all these assumptions with the traditional dose of salt…
