autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's RV Month
Car video reviews:
 

Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X Dresses in Custom Widebody Kit, Sees Life in Carbon Fiber Pink

Home > News > Renderings
20 Jul 2022, 21:34 UTC ·
Produced between autumn 2007 and summer 2016, the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X was – unfortunately – the tenth and final generation of the high-performance Lancer series. A swan song, indeed.
Pink Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X widebody carbon fiber kit rendering by demetr0s_designs 11 photos
Pink Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X widebody carbon fiber kit rendering by demetr0s_designsPink Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X widebody carbon fiber kit rendering by demetr0s_designsPink Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X widebody carbon fiber kit rendering by demetr0s_designsPink Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X widebody carbon fiber kit rendering by demetr0s_designsPink Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X widebody carbon fiber kit rendering by demetr0s_designsPink Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X widebody carbon fiber kit rendering by demetr0s_designsPink Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X widebody carbon fiber kit rendering by demetr0s_designsPink Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X widebody carbon fiber kit rendering by demetr0s_designsPink Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X widebody carbon fiber kit rendering by demetr0s_designsPink Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X widebody carbon fiber kit rendering by demetr0s_designs
Looking at the current state of Japanese performance sedan affairs, where the 2022 Subaru WRX is neither too loved nor the preview for a feistier Subaru WRX STI build, one should not be too surprised why people keep reminiscing about the former Mitsu Evo rivals. And, while some of them decided to look into a hypothetical future, others are content with seeing life in pink… and lots of carbon fiber.

Sure, everyone would love to hear the dreadful Renault Nissan Mitsubishi alliance has grown a pair and decided to allow the creation of a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution XI to slap Subaru’s head honchos in the WRX face. But that – sadly – is never going to happen. Not when ‘you know who’ still lingers on to threaten the health of billions and the automotive industry is also enduring the current state of (shortage) disarray.

So, perhaps we would be better off thinking about possible custom widebody build projects focused on a Mitsu Evo X subject? Well, Sean Demetros, a self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, continues to roll over the previous ‘JuneDM’ theme into July and has chosen to trump visual conventions with this crazy Evo X idea.

Looking entirely outrageous as it is clad in a combination of dashing pink and serious yet exposed carbon fiber, his custom Lancer Evolution X adopts all the JDM conventions. So, there is a slammed-beyond-belief attitude, ultra-deep-dish aftermarket wheels featuring incredibly skinny wire spokes, as well as blue-tipped dual exhaust units. Plus, let us not forget about the stunningly elaborate widebody kit that’s mixing the glossy pink with exposed carbon fiber like there’s no CGI tomorrow!




Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Mitsubishi lancer evolution x carbon fiber body kit slammed widebody CGI tuning rendering demetr0sdesigns Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories