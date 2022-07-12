Stanced Acura NSX Has Virtual Tale of Two Stories With Tubular Doors, CF Front End

Sometimes a set amount of time is nowhere near enough to tell the full tale of all your stories. And that is also valid across the imaginative virtual automotive realm.
Take Sean Demetros, a self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, for example. Not long ago he decided to kick off a month-long series of episodes, with each entry into the calendar featuring a different theme. So, April was the Americana-focused period, followed by a pause in May and renewed series focus for the month of JuneDM.
Naturally, that meant last month it was all about Japanese-style digital build projects. But, as it turns out, that was not enough and after performing a big move (quite literally, since the pixel master relocated halfway across the country) he realized the JDM passion will get the better of him. Thus, after kicking off the July proceeds with a stunning Nissan Skyline ‘2000’ GT-R that morphed into an almost perfect surfing companion, complete with a transparent hood, he also took the right decision.
As such, his self-imposed design challenge has been rolled over into this month with the same JDM theme. And to start everything with yet another cool bang, the CGI expert decided the “bold, revolutionary, incomparable” first-generation Acura (Honda) NSX deserved a tale of two different virtual stories. Both are pretty obvious if you want our two cents on the matter.
So, on one hand (both left and right, pun intended!), there is the Jeep atmosphere with rad tubular doors, but then that carbon-fiber-clad wing and the entire front end just want to show how “this vehicle would be insane to rip down the road.” Now, if only someone would be daring enough to put this into practice and satisfy the CGI author’s desire to “experience in the real world the idea of a mid-engine sports car without doors!”
