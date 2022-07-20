2024 Chevy Blazer EV Might Have Looked Cooler in an Alternate GM Design Universe

After initially teasing everyone with just one picture revealed by CEO Mary Barra, Chevrolet finally spilled the beans on all the juicy details regarding the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV.
And there is a lot to ruminate, from available FWD, RWD, and AWD powertrains to a $45k base price for the 1LT trim and the company’s first-ever electric performance SS model. Alas, not everyone will be happy about the third Chevy representative of the flexible Ultium family (alongside 2024 Silverado and Equinox EVs), and this is probably because of the chosen design for this legendary nameplate.
Quite frankly, some diehard classic Chevy fans will probably never get over the fact that GM decided to skip fighting the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco off-roaders with a proper K5 Blazer revival. And, instead, the company pushed the disappointing ICE-powered Blazer mid-size crossover SUV. Even the 2023MY facelift, which further accentuated the futuristic design cues, might not cut it for them.
Now, the 2024 Blazer EV has a lot to make up for. Hopefully, the 320-mile (515 km) RS trim range or the 557-horsepower SS version will be enough to appease Chevy enthusiasts. As for the chosen design, well, that is something that cannot be undone – even if some will argue that GM Design presented the head honchos with better alternatives. After all, General Motors Design Center's social media page now has a couple of interesting sketches that paint a different CGI picture regarding the all-new 2024 Blazer EV.
As always, they are trying to share snippets of the behind-the-scenes making-of process involved with the creation of Chevrolet’s latest hot product. But it sometimes feels like GM is just going out of its way to spite its fans by tormenting them with visions of what might have been if a different designer’s vision was chosen by the corner offices.
