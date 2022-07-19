$45k 2024 Chevy Blazer EV Revealed With SS and RS Models, Up to 320-Mile Range

Last month, the eagerly-awaited 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV was revealed by CEO Mary Barra as the third major all-electric offering next to the 2024 Silverado and Equinox. But, as always, details were scarce.
Now, as promised, General Motors has spilled (almost) all the beans on the all-electric Blazer EV mid-size crossover SUV. They ravel in things like reimagined customer choice, performance, and design, but of course, the less than stellar success of its disappointing ICE sibling looms over the horizon. But with that being said, maybe GM is ready to wipe the slate clean and start with zero emissions anew.
The 2024 Blazer EV carefully expands the Chevrolet brand’s all-electric family and makes use of the latest technologies – most of them starting with the ‘u’ letter of the alphabet: flexible Ultium platform, Ultium Charge 360 to make good use of the 11.5 kW onboard AC and up to 190 kW DC public fast charging capabilities, and Ultifi – GM’s new end-to-end vehicle software platform.
But there are also two interesting SS options. One would be the available Super Cruise “first true hands-free driver-assistance technology.” And the other is the company’s first electric SS (Super Sport) performance model. The latter brings to the table up to 557 horsepower and up to 648 lb-ft (879 Nm) of torque, plus a bespoke WOW (wide open wats!) mode for a 60 mph (96 kph) sprint in less than four seconds. As for other crucial figures, there are also pricing details across the board plus a GM-estimated 320-mile (515 km) estimated range.
Trim options will be substantial and include the base 1LT (around $44,995, available during the first quarter of 2024), 2LT, and RS models that are the first to go on sale this summer (with MSRPs from around $47,595 and $51,995, respectively), plus the cool SS and interesting PPV – Police Pursuit Vehicle fleet model. As for the feisty SS, prepare to churn out at least $65,995, with availability to be announced later during the current year.
