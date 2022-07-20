Porsche Rolls Out Software Update for All Taycan Models, EV Becomes Better Overall

With over 75,000 copies delivered worldwide since production commenced at the end of 2019, the Taycan has turned out to be a successful investment for Porsche. It is the model that has allowed them to officially dip their fingers into the world of EVs, and they are now about to make it even better via a software update.
Set to be implemented on a market-specific basis, it will bring all cars to the status of the 2023 model year. The update is free and can be installed during a visit to an authorized workshop.
So, what’s new? Quite a few things, including enhanced powertrain in the Normal and Range driving modes, where the “front electric motor is almost completely disconnected and de-energized” in “partial load operation,” Porsche says. This reduces the frictional drag loss and improves the range. The thermal management has been made better, thus allowing the car to charge faster overall.
New functions have been added, alongside a “colorful tile” on the start screen of the infotainment system. In 2020 and 2021 models, the voice control has been optimized, and the Spotify app has been introduced. At the same time, those who cannot be bothered with the iOS operating system can order the wireless Android Auto. The navigation system is based on the charging capacity, charging stations can be filtered and selected in the menu, and drivers will enjoy an optimized head-up display too.
Sporting a greater range, the sensors of the ParkAssist function have been improved, and so has the search for parking spaces, with the system being capable to spot smaller ones too. Available on request, the keyless opening function for the doors and trunk lid/tailgate can be had on all 2020, 2021, and 2022 cars. The over-the-air updates have been further expanded, according to the carmaker.
