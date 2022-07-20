5-Door Suzuki Jimny “Long” CGI-Strips of Camouflage, Reveals No 7-Seat Secrets

Born way back in April of 1970, which is more than half a century ago (!), the adorable little Suzuki Jimny has always been a two-door representative of the four-wheel drive off-road mini-SUV segment. Well, until now, that is.
Whether dressed as a regular two-door SUV, as a van, a convertible, or even as a pickup truck, the Suzuki Jimny has never had more than three ways of accessing the cabin. But the Japanese automaker thinks that after four generations of upholding the traditional recipe, it is time for a change. So, our spy photographer partners have caught (on more than one occasion) a “massive” Jimny clad in full camouflage and globetrotting around.
Naturally, the rumor mill has gone crazy over the possibility of seeing a longer Jimny with five doors acting like a miniature Mercedes-Benz G-Class around. The incessant rumors have even advanced the rather crazy possibility of the new body version being fitted with up to seven (little) seats! That’s pretty much preposterous, so do take that with a pinch of salt – the last time we checked the average, people were taller, not shorter, than they were a few decades ago when the Jimny was first unveiled.
Naturally, the enticing possibility of a five-door Suzuki Jimny “Long” with at least five seats was too much for automotive pixel masters to resist. Thus, Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, probably thinks now is the right CGI time to strip a big Jimny of its thick camouflage.
Doing that is not that hard, as the new Jimny version is expected with the same design language as premiered by the fully redesigned fourth generation that was presented back in the summer of 2018. And, based on the latest spy photos, it will probably add a short couple of rear doors, plus an additional little window to check up on the trunk goodies from outside. Alas, at least in this CGI depiction, there were no seven-seat secrets to expose…
Naturally, the rumor mill has gone crazy over the possibility of seeing a longer Jimny with five doors acting like a miniature Mercedes-Benz G-Class around. The incessant rumors have even advanced the rather crazy possibility of the new body version being fitted with up to seven (little) seats! That’s pretty much preposterous, so do take that with a pinch of salt – the last time we checked the average, people were taller, not shorter, than they were a few decades ago when the Jimny was first unveiled.
Naturally, the enticing possibility of a five-door Suzuki Jimny “Long” with at least five seats was too much for automotive pixel masters to resist. Thus, Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, probably thinks now is the right CGI time to strip a big Jimny of its thick camouflage.
Doing that is not that hard, as the new Jimny version is expected with the same design language as premiered by the fully redesigned fourth generation that was presented back in the summer of 2018. And, based on the latest spy photos, it will probably add a short couple of rear doors, plus an additional little window to check up on the trunk goodies from outside. Alas, at least in this CGI depiction, there were no seven-seat secrets to expose…