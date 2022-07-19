Imaginary Mid-Engine SpeedKore Charger Daytona Gets Ready for Vintage Le Mans

When you hear words like ‘Hellacious,’ ‘Hellucination,’ or ‘Tantrum,’ a diehard automotive fan should only think of one association: Hellcats and SpeedKore. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm, as it turns out.
The legendary aftermarket outlet that has brought to life stuff like Vin Diesel’s unique 1,650 hp 1970 Dodge Charger ‘Tantrum’ that was built to be featured in F9 (Fast & Furious 9) then gifted to the star actor or Stellantis' Design Chief Ralph Gilles new-old Charger restomod is now back… with a virtual dream. What, they also sleep, not just tinker, right?
This is all thanks to a new collaboration with famed pixel master Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, who has prepared a marvelous wishful thinking project – if you like SpeedKore, of course. And mid-engine setups, and Hellcats, and Le Mans, as it turns out. Oh, and the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona Aero Warrior, let’s not forget about that.
Alas, that would probably be impossible if this creation ever turned real. And with the kind of customers SpeedKore has, we would not be too surprised if it ever did. Anyway, until then, what we have here is an imaginary take on the 1969 Mopar Winged Warrior with signature Abimelec styling and the cool SpeedKore “touch.” And where the CGI expert’s input starts or where the aftermarket outlet’s atmosphere ends will be left up to you to decide.
Instead, let us present the facts. This all-black (with yellow lights and bronze wheels, of course) ’69 Charger Daytona takes ample cues from SpeedKore's mid-engine 1968 Charger ‘Hellacious,’ as the artist reimagined it with some parts and design cues reminiscent of late '60s Le Mans race cars. For example, the exhaust pays homage to the Ford GT40 Mk2, “while the elongated rear window showcases the Hellcat V8 and transaxle. (Plus,) the rear features '68 Charger tail lamps and a mesh grille providing not only function but a better look at the Charger's mechanical bits.”
Now, there is just one more thing left to do: please give it a cool name!
This is all thanks to a new collaboration with famed pixel master Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, who has prepared a marvelous wishful thinking project – if you like SpeedKore, of course. And mid-engine setups, and Hellcats, and Le Mans, as it turns out. Oh, and the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona Aero Warrior, let’s not forget about that.
Alas, that would probably be impossible if this creation ever turned real. And with the kind of customers SpeedKore has, we would not be too surprised if it ever did. Anyway, until then, what we have here is an imaginary take on the 1969 Mopar Winged Warrior with signature Abimelec styling and the cool SpeedKore “touch.” And where the CGI expert’s input starts or where the aftermarket outlet’s atmosphere ends will be left up to you to decide.
Instead, let us present the facts. This all-black (with yellow lights and bronze wheels, of course) ’69 Charger Daytona takes ample cues from SpeedKore's mid-engine 1968 Charger ‘Hellacious,’ as the artist reimagined it with some parts and design cues reminiscent of late '60s Le Mans race cars. For example, the exhaust pays homage to the Ford GT40 Mk2, “while the elongated rear window showcases the Hellcat V8 and transaxle. (Plus,) the rear features '68 Charger tail lamps and a mesh grille providing not only function but a better look at the Charger's mechanical bits.”
Now, there is just one more thing left to do: please give it a cool name!