GM Design Alluringly Shows Where the Cadillac Lyriq Electric SUV Probably Started

General Motors has a (rather bad) habit of presenting alluring sketches of past, present, and (possible) future models through its official GM Design Center social media channels. And now they have (Cadillac) done it yet again.
Just recently, the GM Design Center Instagram page shared a Caddy sports car vision that had a definite C8 Chevy Corvette fighting spirit. And it sure led us to believe they are completely wrong for not morphing this into a proper CT5-V Blackwing-powered front-engine two-door that would give Chevy's 2023 Z06 a cool luxury run for its money. Interestingly, the next post was about Cadillac, all over again.
This time around, they are back into a premium crossover SUV mood, which is something a lot closer to what people want in the real world these days – as many crossovers, SUVs, and trucks (including the EV variety) as possible. However, someone noticed that GM Design might not have shared another ideation sketch to torment us about an impossible future.
Instead, the GM Design fan remarked “so, this is where the Cadillac Lyriq started.” Not a bad deduction at all, especially considering the overall allure of this mid-size luxury crossover SUV, the racked windscreen, the sloping roof, and the percentage of sweeping metal compared to the glasshouse. Plus, it’s official work done by Lead Creative Designer Bobin Kil. So, this being a past ideation sketch for the research and development of the company’s first fully-electric premium crossover SUV is a distinct possibility.
Besides, Cadillac would love to see everyone hyped about their first application on GM’s BEV3 architecture and Ultium technology, now that Lyriq units are finally churning out of the assembly lines at the Spring Hill Assembly Plant in Tennessee. Remember, the luxurious EV has already been an object of interest for 233k “hand-raisers,” which is how VP Rory Harvey describes interested folk – people that should not be confused with reservation or firm order holders, though.
