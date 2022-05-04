Jeep Jeepster Brought Back to CGI Life for EV Baby Truck Fight With Ford’s Maverick

Some of us already think that Jeep’s new 2022 Wrangler Rubicon 4xe plug-in hybrid might be even more desirable than the long-awaited 392 V8 option. So, perhaps it will be easier to swallow the idea of a fully electric Jeep, right?
It has not been long since Stellantis announced that its most-beloved, globally-appealing brand Jeep is going to welcome its first fully electric vehicle into the lineup. While it was hard to pass it by because of the bright yellow paintjob, the SUV ultimately stood out in any crowd because it did not seem like a version of a current Jeep model – though it’s closer to a Compass in style, more than anything else.
Anyway, speculation across the rumor mill puts it on the same technical platform as other little EV sport utility vehicles already on sale from Stellantis, like the Opel Mokka-e, Peugeot e-2008, or DS Automobiles DS 3 Crossback E-Tense. Not long now and all mysteries will be cleared, though, as the production version is earmarked for an early 2023 introduction.
Until then, of course, virtual automotive artists have been keen to express their CGI love by imagining possible future derivatives. One of the most beloved ideas has to do with taking the Brazil-made Fiat Strada supermini coupe utility and adapting it for a cool-looking unibody compact pickup truck with Jeep branding. Not a bad idea, frankly, as this way it might also reach the United States and Canada for an interesting fight with the current kings: the hybrid Ford Maverick and ICE-only Hyundai Santa Cruz.
Because Jeep’s official model does not even have a name yet, Kleber Silva, a Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, has not only done a trilogy of Stellantis options based on the automaker’s first electric SUV but also found a proper name for the little truck derivative. And we dig it.
So, bear witness to the digital revival of the legendary Jeepster nameplate. Additionally, the pixel master is not leaving it all alone, instead morphing the OEM Jeep EV sport utility vehicle into the Fiat Scudo battery SUV as well as the reborn Peugeot 1008, a base electric SUV for the upscale French brand. Well, which one do you like best?
Anyway, speculation across the rumor mill puts it on the same technical platform as other little EV sport utility vehicles already on sale from Stellantis, like the Opel Mokka-e, Peugeot e-2008, or DS Automobiles DS 3 Crossback E-Tense. Not long now and all mysteries will be cleared, though, as the production version is earmarked for an early 2023 introduction.
Until then, of course, virtual automotive artists have been keen to express their CGI love by imagining possible future derivatives. One of the most beloved ideas has to do with taking the Brazil-made Fiat Strada supermini coupe utility and adapting it for a cool-looking unibody compact pickup truck with Jeep branding. Not a bad idea, frankly, as this way it might also reach the United States and Canada for an interesting fight with the current kings: the hybrid Ford Maverick and ICE-only Hyundai Santa Cruz.
Because Jeep’s official model does not even have a name yet, Kleber Silva, a Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, has not only done a trilogy of Stellantis options based on the automaker’s first electric SUV but also found a proper name for the little truck derivative. And we dig it.
So, bear witness to the digital revival of the legendary Jeepster nameplate. Additionally, the pixel master is not leaving it all alone, instead morphing the OEM Jeep EV sport utility vehicle into the Fiat Scudo battery SUV as well as the reborn Peugeot 1008, a base electric SUV for the upscale French brand. Well, which one do you like best?