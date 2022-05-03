2023 Chevy New Montana Ditches All Camo and Remixes TrailBlazer With Colorado DNA

According to the South American subsidiaries of Chevrolet, the third generation of the company’s emerging markets Montana Ute series is about ready to commence the final development stages.
A major paradigm change comes for the nameplate, as the New (Nova/Nueva) Montana is expected to arrive in an exclusive Crew Cab form instead of the traditional coupe utility (Ute) body and also adopt a new, scalable Global Emerging Markets platform. Basically, that will make it the South American counterpart of North America’s compact unibody pickup truck wonders: the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz.
No one knows if General Motors will keep it confined to the South of the continent or succumb to potential peer pressure to fight the latter in the United States. For now, the New Montana is officially under wraps – aka heavy camouflage – and ready to commence its final development stages ahead of next year’s market introduction.
However, there is at least one virtual automotive artist who really cannot endure the wait and has been constantly churning out potential, unofficial visions of the little pickup truck. They massively changed over time, as more and more information got uncovered about the subject – and now somehow expertly timed the latest CGI iteration with Chevy’s recent teaser.
So, Kleber Silva, a Brazil-based pixel master known as KDesign AG on social media, has done it again, showcasing yet another New/Nova/Nueva Montana proposal. This time around, the CGI expert decided to leave all Silverado, Blazers, and Mavericks alone – instead, targeting the Colorado pickup truck and TrailBlazer mid-size SUV for an unofficial mashup.
Well, it remains to be seen which of his visions will be the correct one – and because of his rather obsessive trial and error procedures, we can be almost sure that he is awfully close to what Chevy has prepared for the real world. Until then, let us hope that it was the last time we get an unofficial portrayal…
