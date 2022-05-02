BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Gets New 7 Series-Like Digital Makeover, Looks All Squinty

It’s normal to wonder whether or not BMW have lost their marbles. Designs such as that of the iX, i4 or the all-new 2023 7 Series are beyond controversial and we’re quite curious to see how well those models do in terms of sales in the next 12-18 months or so.
There are basically two issues with BMW’s new design language. One is the arrival of split headlights, which wouldn’t be so bad if it wasn’t for the second issue – the fact that their grilles keep growing to the point where they look borderline comical.
As far as the G15 8 Series is concerned, or more specifically, the G16 Gran Coupe variant, the Bavarian brand has yet to make any drastic changes to its design. Novelties for the 2022 model year were quite few and far between, featuring things like a light-up grille, a bigger digital gauge cluster and a bunch of new exterior colors.
If BMW plan on making bigger changes in the coming years, then let’s consider, for a second, this unofficial rendering by SugarDesign, who decided to “accept” the fact that BMW is doing split headlights now. The designer applied this philosophy to the 8 Series Gran Coupe and what’s interesting is that the car doesn’t look half as controversial as some of the brand’s other restyled models.
That’s because the grille was actually shrunken and sharpened to complement the new headlights, which don’t look half bad on something as low and “athletic-looking” as an 8 Series. One issue I have with this rendering is the overall length of the light units, stretching all the way from the fender panel to the grille.
A small gap by the grille would have arguably looked a little better, but to the casual observer, that’s neither here nor there.
As for us conservative BMW fans, one can only hope that at least some legacy nameplates will be spared from having to deal with gigantic grille designs in the future.
