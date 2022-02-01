Refreshed Alpina B8 Gran Coupe With Illuminated Grille Is More Show With No Extra Go

Subsequent to its 2021 unveiling, Alpina has made a few adjustments to the B8 Gran Coupe for the new model year.
Bridging the gap between BMW’s M850i and M8, the 2022 B8 Gran Coupe retains the overall looks of its predecessor, to which it adds a new illuminated kidney grille. The front bumper has been reworked, and out back, it looks pretty much the same, with the four-fin diffuser, quad exhaust pipes, duck tail spoiler, and typical badges on the trunk lid.
Customers can still get theirs in the Blue or Green metallic paint finishes, but if these are not to their liking, then they can choose between a variety of BMW and BMW Individual shades too. As far as the wheels go, the gorgeous multi-spoke ones will have to make do, with 21 inches in diameter, shod in 245/35 front and 285/30 rear tires signed by Pirelli. Those living in cold environments can get the 20-inch forged alloys, with winter tires. Both sets spin around the branded blue brake calipers.
So, what else is new, you ask? That would be the central display inside, which now measures 12.3 inches, sitting next to the equally big digital instrument cluster. The cockpit is complemented by the special entry sills, crystal glass iDrive controller, leather upholstery, and different trim combos.
The bi-turbo 4.4-liter V8 soldiers on in the 2022 B8 Gran Coupe. Tuned by the company, the engine is still rated at an identical 612 hp (621 ps / 457 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. It works in concert with an eight-speed automatic transmission, also tuned by Alpina, which directs the thrust to the all-wheel drive system. Performance-wise, it is just as quick as before, with the naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint taking 3.4 seconds (0-60 mph/97 kph in 3.3 sec) and a 201 mph (324 kph) top speed.
