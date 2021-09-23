2023 Alpina B3 Sedan Coming as the Unofficial BMW M3 With a Normal-Sized Grille

World Car Free Day Is As Doomed As Car-Sharing: Here’s Why

It may seem like BMW just introduced the new 3 Series, but the G20 generation will soon turn 3. Thus, they have started working on its mid-cycle refresh , which will be joined by the Alpina B3 Sedan, with the automaker (Alpina is considered an automaker not a tuner) kicking off the testing phase. 15 photos



In all likelihood, the 2023 B3 Sedan will soldier on with the same kW ) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. The sports sedan can do the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.8 seconds, and hit 188 mph (303 kph). Making its spy photo debut while attacking the Nurburgring, the 2023 Alpina B3 Sedan will follow in the footsteps of the 3er LCI. As a result, it will feature the same tweaked headlights and taillights, complemented by new bumpers.However, Alpina will leave its mark on the latter parts, which will look sportier. The camouflage does a very good job at keeping the refreshed design a secret, but it cannot hide the quad exhaust pipes and model-specific wheels, nor the beefier brakes with blue calipers on the scooped prototype.The Alpina badges will continue decorating the B3 Sedan both inside and out, and the model will further set itself apart from the facelifted 3 Series, on which it builds, with exclusive upholstery and trim. A hand-stitched steering wheel with fine leather, dedicated kickplates, and a plaque showing the production number should be included as well, in addition to the metal emblems that will be found on the seat backrests and floor mats.In all likelihood, the 2023 B3 Sedan will soldier on with the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine, made by BMW and reengineered by Alpina, though we don’t know yet whether it will be updated. In the current iteration, it is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF and xDrive-based intelligent all-wheel drive system, pumping out 455 hp (462 ps / 340) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. The sports sedan can do the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.8 seconds, and hit 188 mph (303 kph).