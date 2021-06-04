5 2021 BMW Z3 M Coupe? Modern "Clown Shoe" Based on M2 Is Very Different

4 BMW ConnectedDynamics Rendering Shows New Take on the Grille Situation

3 2021 BMW M4 Shooting Brake Would Look More Interesting Than the Coupe

2023 BMW 3 Series Getting Ready for LCI With Substantial Updates

Another month, another new BMW model. Even though the 3 Series is a relatively fresh model, having made its debut in 2018, the German automaker is already working on major revisions. 7 photos



The test of the car just began in Scandinavia, the usual stomping ground for European prototypes. Although it had a tiny bit of camouflage, it didn't actually differ from a normal 3 Series sold today, but we presume these are early days for the revised car.



Based on what we've seen with other cars, BMW could introduce an attention-grabbing new grille. These tend to differ in shape from model to model, but since there's a connection to the X3, we believe the G20 3 Series



Our rendering previews such a design change, featuring a large set of kidneys. They're not the same ones that feature on the M3, which would probably create confusion.



The 3 Series is also portrayed with a new headlight design. It's not a major change, just enough to make it look premium. The rest of the bumper in the rendering is that of a M Sport or



BMW plans to reduce the number of internal combustion engines it sells down to about half, but that doesn't impact the 3 Series as much, because the 2.0- and 3.0-liter turbocharged units will survive with a little mid-hybrid help. The rare entry-level units are already being whittled down, and the big diesels could follow, but we figure BMW also wants to make an all-electric model, perhaps wearing the i3 name.



Inside, the 3er is likely to get a whole new style of infotainment, which we already see in the The 3 Series was, for many years, one of the most popular German cars. It embodied sporty handling in a premium package. But even though the market has shifted, BMW still wants it to be relevant. So, the G20 3 Series generation is getting a mid-life facelift.The test of the car just began in Scandinavia, the usual stomping ground for European prototypes. Although it had a tiny bit of camouflage, it didn't actually differ from a normal 3 Series sold today, but we presume these are early days for the revised car.Based on what we've seen with other cars, BMW could introduce an attention-grabbing new grille. These tend to differ in shape from model to model, but since there's a connection to the X3, we believe the G20 3 Series LCI will put on a pair of Ray-Bans. Our rendering previews such a design change, featuring a large set of kidneys. They're not the same ones that feature on the M3, which would probably create confusion.The 3 Series is also portrayed with a new headlight design. It's not a major change, just enough to make it look premium. The rest of the bumper in the rendering is that of a M Sport or M Performance model, which brings little chrome dots to all the mesh grilles and sportier intakes.BMW plans to reduce the number of internal combustion engines it sells down to about half, but that doesn't impact the 3 Series as much, because the 2.0- and 3.0-liter turbocharged units will survive with a little mid-hybrid help. The rare entry-level units are already being whittled down, and the big diesels could follow, but we figure BMW also wants to make an all-electric model, perhaps wearing the i3 name.Inside, the 3er is likely to get a whole new style of infotainment, which we already see in the iX all-electric model. This spans across the whole dash, similar to what Mercedes has been doing. The start of production for this LCI is allegedly summer 2022.