2021 BMW M4 Shooting Brake Would Look More Interesting Than the Coupe

BMW is being quite brave with its decision to make the new M3 available as a wagon. This 500+ horsepower inline-6 family car should be more than a match for the Audi RS4 Avant. But buying a performance model like this is primarily about the "fashion statement", not the added practicality. So why not have an M4 Shooting Brake instead?
Sure, some RS6 owners want to use their big trunks occasionally, but if you see the lowered suspension and giant wheels they have fitted, you realize practicality is not their main concern. Instead, wagons are just a cool shape of sports car to have. The keen driver may grow up looking at photos of the Lambo-powered Audi wagon and hopes of one day owning one.
If anybody had a desktop wallpaper of a Ferrari FF, he's going to love this M4 Shooting Brake rendering. The Italian supercar brand was one of the few brands to put a modern shooting brake into production, which continues today with the GTC4 Lusso. Again, it's not strictly about the two seats, just the uniqueness of the shape, which Ferrari pairs with an AWD system not fitted to any other car.
Of course, not everybody can afford a Ferrari, but that's your only real choice for a shooting brake, as all the others are 4-door wagons. It's a kind of catch-22 situation because market studies show customers don't want to buy this type of car, while the customers don't know what they're missing. Even so, every motoring journalist must write about shooting brakes being better than coupes at least once a year; it's the law.
This latest entry is from Sugar Design, who is from Hangzhou, China. He's clearly created a 3D model based on the all-new M3 Coupe The combination of bright colors, that giant grille and strong shoulders make this different from anything currently in production. We think it could rock the German car market to the core, though the shape wouldn't be good for motorsport and setting lap records.
If anybody had a desktop wallpaper of a Ferrari FF, he's going to love this M4 Shooting Brake rendering. The Italian supercar brand was one of the few brands to put a modern shooting brake into production, which continues today with the GTC4 Lusso. Again, it's not strictly about the two seats, just the uniqueness of the shape, which Ferrari pairs with an AWD system not fitted to any other car.
Of course, not everybody can afford a Ferrari, but that's your only real choice for a shooting brake, as all the others are 4-door wagons. It's a kind of catch-22 situation because market studies show customers don't want to buy this type of car, while the customers don't know what they're missing. Even so, every motoring journalist must write about shooting brakes being better than coupes at least once a year; it's the law.
This latest entry is from Sugar Design, who is from Hangzhou, China. He's clearly created a 3D model based on the all-new M3 Coupe The combination of bright colors, that giant grille and strong shoulders make this different from anything currently in production. We think it could rock the German car market to the core, though the shape wouldn't be good for motorsport and setting lap records.