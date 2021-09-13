2023 BMW 3 Series LCI Could No Longer Feature Six-Cylinder Engines

It’s no secret that BMW has been working on facelift for the 3 Series G20 for quite a while now, despite the fact that the model was originally unveiled less than three years ago.
A lot of things have happened in the Bavarian lineup since late 2018 though, which is why the 3 Series is more than ready to be revamped and get all the optional bells and whistles that have since become available on some of its newer brothers.
Among those options is the iDrive 7.0 that comes in the BMW iX, alongside a curved and much larger display, which obviously includes a touchscreen above the center console.
As a matter of fact, it’s the model’s interior that will get some of the biggest upgrades, from the design of the center console to new materials, and the much-improved infotainment system, of course.
That said, the exterior will also get its fair share of modifications, with restyled front and rear bumpers and new headlight clusters, which seems to feature a modified ‘Angel Eyes’ daylight driving lights arrangement.
Looks closer at the pre-production prototype recently spotted around the Munich area and you will likely notice that the headlight clusters seem a bit thinner, while the DRLs start from the top instead of the bottom like on the current 3 Series G20.
A slightly revamped engine grille is also in the cards, but don’t expect a huge increase in size in the footsteps of the controversial 4 Series.
On the powertrain side, the 2023 BMW 3 Series gets even more serious about electrification, with an i3 all-electric version not being out of the question as well.
Most of the huge assortment of inline-three and -four gasoline and diesel modular engines on the current model will be carried over, with each and every one of them getting a mild-hybrid 48-volt system, while the plug-in hybrid range will be improved with new, more powerful versions.
Either way, models like the M340i and M340d aren’t as probable to make a return, as the EU is slowly but surely getting near the Euro 7 emissions standard, which would render them almost unsellable after the year 2025.
The two nameplates could stay but powered by electrified four-cylinders instead of those sweet-sounding straight-sixes, though.
