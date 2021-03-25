2022 BMW Alpina B8 Grand Coupe Is Here, Let’s Take Look at Its Mind-Blowing V8

Helicopter Surveillance Drone Could Be the Australian Navy’s Next Eye in the Sky

The U.S. might not have speed-limit free highways like Germany’s Autobahn, but there are plenty of incredible tracks where future owners will be able to push their B8s to their limits. The 2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe will be available in dealerships across the country later this year, with prices starting around $141,000. For years, Alpina has been transforming some of BMW’s most successful models into automotive art works, and its latest creation is the stunning B8 Grand Coupe In terms of exterior design, no dramatic changes have been made over the base BMW M850i Gran Coupe. In typical Alpina fashion, the car gets subtle upgrades developed with an emphasis on enhancing its performance. Someone who isn’t familiar with BMW’s latest models would barely notice that this isn’t your average 8 Series.Slight modifications are made to the front and rear bumpers, with the latter featuring a redesigned diffuser that should improve the Grand Coupe’s aerodynamics The car also gets new 21-inch Alpina Classic lightweight forged wheels which feature 20 minimalistic spokes and are fitted with custom-made Pirelli P-Zero tires.Things start to become more interesting once we lift the B8’s massive hood. Like its M850i and M8 siblings, it’s powered by a twin-turbocharged V8, but one that has been hand-assembled and heavily improved by Alpina engine experts.According to the Buchloe-based manufacturer, the 4.4-liter powerplant’s turbos were optimized to deliver the highest possible amount of boost from as low as 2,000 RPM and maintain it all the way up to 5,000 rpm, which is also the range where the V8 delivers a whopping 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque.But the turbos weren’t the only engine components to receive the Alpina touch. To attain a maximum power output of 612 hp (457/621 PS), Alpina engineers redesigned the entire cooling system.It features three external coolant radiators, a bigger gearbox oil cooler, and a separate low-temperature air-water-air system with custom Alpina intercoolers. The result is 50% more cooling surface than what you would find in an M850i Gran Coupe.Another upgrade that further emphasizes this eight-cylinder's uniqueness in comparison with its N63 and S63 siblings is the high-performance exhaust system Not only does it lend a hand in creating more power, but it also helps the B8 sing a different tune out of its elegant stainless steel twin tailpipes. In Comfort mode, the growl will be harmonious, yet civilized. However, when Sport mode is selected, it will reach goosebumps-inducing levels.Those familiar with Alpina cars know that the driving experience they deliver can be described as an unrivaled blend between comfort and performance.Typically, their models won’t accelerate as aggressively as those that feature M badges , but they are equally capable of reaching astonishing speeds, making them the perfect autobahn-shredding weapons.However, in the new B8 Grand Coupe, the experience will be more visceral than expected, which is never a bad thing.Only available with xDriveand an 8-speed ZF 8HP76 Switch Tronic automatic gearbox, the car accelerates from a standstill to 60 mph (96 kph) in a supercar-worthy 3.3 seconds. It can also complete a quarter-mile sprint in just 11.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 201 mph (324 kph).The U.S. might not have speed-limit free highways like Germany’s Autobahn, but there are plenty of incredible tracks where future owners will be able to push their B8s to their limits. The 2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe will be available in dealerships across the country later this year, with prices starting around $141,000.