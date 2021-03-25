1936 Chrysler Airflow Stored for 50 Years Is the Grandfather of Aerodynamics

Daymak Now Taking Orders for Spiritus Three-Wheel EVs, Prices Start From $20K

Aerodynamics was still a strange concept to automakers back in the early 1930s. While some companies experimented with streamlined designs, the first production models didn't arrive until the mid-1930s. The Chrysler Airflow was one of them. 8 photos



Having tested the then-current two-box automobiles, a bunch of Chrysler engineers discovered that the two-box design was so aero inefficient that the cars were actually more aerodynamic when driven backward. Applying what they had learned, they designed the Airflow with a streamlined shape and unibody construction for increased rigidity.



The Airflow looked like nothing else on the road. It was sleeker and lower than all the other American cars and featured a cascading grille instead of the traditional upright radiators. The semi-flush headlamps and the enclosed fenders also made it stand out.



Chrysler also debuted a then-innovative weight distribution layout with the engine mounted over the front wheels and all passengers seated within the wheelbase. The design improved handling and made the Airflow the safest production car, especially on slippery roads.



A truly innovative car that arrived a few good years before other U.S. carmakers adopted streamlining, the Airflow wasn't very successful. Early cars were plagued with significant issues, mostly due to faulty manufacturing. The unusual design required an unprecedented number and a variety of welding techniques that Chrysler wasn't ready to handle at the time.



But the Airflow remained in production until 1937 with various upgrades. Around 29,600 units were built, and not many of them are still around, which makes this 1936



But it looks to be complete, with no important elements missing inside the cabin or under the hood. By the way, the Airflow was offered with two inline-eight engines, a 4.9-liter good for 122 horsepower and a 5.3-liter version rated at 130 horses.



This particular car is an Imperial trim from 1936, but it seems to feature a front grille and hood from a 1937 model. Still, it's a solid restoration project that could bring a legendary aero car back to life. It's auctioned off on eBay as we speak, with bidding starting from just $7,500.

