4 Maybach GLS 600 vs. BMW Alpina XB7: Which German SUV Makes You a Baller?

3 2022 BMW X7 Spied Hiding Split Headlamps, Face Looks Like an Old Dodge Ram Truck

1 2023 Alpina B3 Sedan Coming as the Unofficial BMW M3 With a Normal-Sized Grille

More on this:

Not Even Alpina Can Make the Facelifted 2022 BMW X7 Look Good

From big grilles to split-headlamps, BMW’s new controversial design language is here to stay, and one of the models that will get it is the 2022 X7 , currently in the process of going under the knife. We’ve seen spy shots showing it with the aforementioned design tweaks, which will inevitably make their way to the Alpina XB7 too. 20 photos



The quad exhaust pipes are here to stay, and we can see that the reflectors have moved further up and are now flanking the tailgate. Elsewhere, the vehicle sports the typical Alpina wheels and blue brake calipers and will be adorned by their badging when it comes out, probably next year.



Like its facelifted BMW X7 sibling, the 2023



As the kW ) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, is combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive system, both tuned by Alpina, and rockets it to 62 mph (96 kph) in 4.0 seconds. Top speed stands at 180 mph (290 kph), and the 2021 XB7 can run the quarter mile in 12.6 seconds. Spied resting on a trailer, next to several BMW prototypes, the 2023 Alpina XB7 is about to venture into the world, for the testing phase. This black example looks like an early prototype, hence the heavy camo hiding its front and rear ends, expected with different bumpers compared to its predecessor.The quad exhaust pipes are here to stay, and we can see that the reflectors have moved further up and are now flanking the tailgate. Elsewhere, the vehicle sports the typical Alpina wheels and blue brake calipers and will be adorned by their badging when it comes out, probably next year.Like its facelifted BMW X7 sibling, the 2023 Alpina XB7 will get the same curved display inside, but other than that, we wouldn’t hold our breath for any other significant upgrades. Still, new upholstery and trim options might be on the agenda, together with additional safety gear that will make life behind that Alpina-branded steering wheel more pleasant.As the current XB7 is already very potent, its successor will retain the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine, likely in the same configuration. The eight-banger produces 612 hp (621 ps / 457) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, is combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive system, both tuned by Alpina, and rockets it to 62 mph (96 kph) in 4.0 seconds. Top speed stands at 180 mph (290 kph), and the 2021 XB7 can run the quarter mile in 12.6 seconds.