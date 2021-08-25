2022 Alpina B4 Gran Coupe Spied As the Unofficial BMW M4 GC

BMW won’t be making an M4 Gran Coupe (GC), but that’s quite alright, because Alpina has started working on the new B4. As expected, it will be based on the five-door liftback version of the Bimmer rather than the 4 Series Coupe, and we have the first spy shots to prove it.
Seen in Europe, the prototype may look like a normal BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe up front, but once you take a look at the rear end, you will see a small strip of camo covering the lower part of the bumper. This will be one of the things that will change over the regular 4er GC, together with other parts that will likely include a new front bumper and those gorgeous multi-spoke wheels.
Alpina’s badges will replace the BMW roundels all over. On top of that, the German car firm, because Alpina is considered an automaker rather than a tuner, will work its magic on the suspension components, firming up the ride without ruining the comfort. The braking will be upgraded too, a much needed improvement considering that the new B4 will be the closest thing to an M4 Gran Coupe.
Reports state that the upcoming Alpina B4 will build on the M440i xDrive variant of the car, which uses a 3.0-liter turbo-six that produces 369 HP (374 PS / 275 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque in stock form. With the rearranged internals, which should be identical to the latest B3 Sedan, it is expected to have 455 HP (462 PS / 340 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque available on tap.
The extra oomph will make it quicker to 62 mph (100 kph) than the M440i xDrive variant, which takes 4.7 seconds and tops out at 155 mph (250 kph). In all likelihood, it should mirror the performance of the B3, which boasts 3.8 seconds to 62 mph.
Officially, the unveiling date is a well-preserved secret, but it’s been rumored to debut in Europe in the first quarter of 2022.
Alpina’s badges will replace the BMW roundels all over. On top of that, the German car firm, because Alpina is considered an automaker rather than a tuner, will work its magic on the suspension components, firming up the ride without ruining the comfort. The braking will be upgraded too, a much needed improvement considering that the new B4 will be the closest thing to an M4 Gran Coupe.
Reports state that the upcoming Alpina B4 will build on the M440i xDrive variant of the car, which uses a 3.0-liter turbo-six that produces 369 HP (374 PS / 275 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque in stock form. With the rearranged internals, which should be identical to the latest B3 Sedan, it is expected to have 455 HP (462 PS / 340 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque available on tap.
The extra oomph will make it quicker to 62 mph (100 kph) than the M440i xDrive variant, which takes 4.7 seconds and tops out at 155 mph (250 kph). In all likelihood, it should mirror the performance of the B3, which boasts 3.8 seconds to 62 mph.
Officially, the unveiling date is a well-preserved secret, but it’s been rumored to debut in Europe in the first quarter of 2022.