Next Alpina B4 to Get Four Doors Instead of Two

Alpina's upcoming B4 could get a four-door body instead of the traditional two-door configuration for this model. The base for the next Alpina B4 would be switched from the 4 Series Coupe to the 4 Series Gran Coupe, according to the rumors that focus on the German brand.
Traditionally, the Alpina B4 was based on the two-door BMW 3 Series. Once the first-generation BMW 4 Series Coupe (F32) came out, Alpina turned that model into its B4. Meanwhile, the 3 Series-based model, in sedan configuration, is known as the B3, as it was named from the beginning. Its touring counterpart also uses the B3 designation, and both share interiors and powertrains.
With coupe and convertible sales dwindling on a yearly basis, it would make sense for Alpina to stop offering a two-door B4 and switching its body to a four-door coupe instead, as the market favors four-door coupes instead of traditional two-door models.
Alpina has yet to comment on the rumors regarding its upcoming B4. However, the 2022 Alpina B4 is set to be revealed by the end of this year, so we do not have to wait much longer for the next model. It is also unknown if the German turner turned automaker will decide to sell the B4 in the US, where the brand is focused on growing its presence.
The upcoming B4 Is set to benefit from the same modifications as the B3, due to the common platform used by the 4 Series and the 3 Series in the BMW line-up. Therefore, the Alpina B4 is expected to have a 3.0-liter inline-six turbocharged engine, which is expected to supply 462 hp and 516 lb.-ft (700 Nm) of torque.
The only transmission in the B4 range would be the eight-speed automatic unit supplied by ZF and modified to the brand's specifications. Power will go to all four wheels with BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Thanks to several tweaks, an Alpina B4 will be faster than the BMW 4 Series, regardless of the number of doors the 4 Series has.
What's your opinion on the rumors posted on Bimmerpost regarding the upcoming Alpina B4?
