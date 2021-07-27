Alpina Customers Don't Want Evs, so Company Won't Make Them Yet

Alpina, the German automaker that needs no further introduction, is not planning to launch an electric vehicle in the next few years. According to the company's CEO, electric vehicles are currently incompatible with their customers’ expectations.
Furthermore, Alpina carried out a customer survey regarding hybrids and electric vehicles in mid-2020. Andreas Bovensiepen, the boss of Alpina, told Bimmer Today that there is no demand for battery-electric models. For example, German customers of Alpina cars enjoy strong acceleration and high speeds (we think they are not alone here), but they also drive for extended periods in a session, which would inevitably lead to an issue with range.
Andreas Bovensiepen also added that many Alpina owners drive their cars every day, and many of them drive between 30.000 and 50.000 kilometers (18,600-31,000 miles) each year. According to Bovensiepen's estimates, if Alpina made an electric vehicle with the performance of one of its V8 models, it would have a maximum range of only 200 kilometers (124 miles).
While Andreas Bovensiepen did not elaborate on what driving style that range would be achieved, we note that one of those customers would have to drive between 82 and 136 kilometers per day, every day of the year, to achieve the 30.000 to 50.000 kilometers per year mentioned above.
Naturally, most people tend to drive more on some days and less in others, and not all driving is done in a spirited manner, but a range of 124 miles (200 km) would discourage the driver from enjoying the performance of their car.
A modern electric vehicle can cover 82 to 136 kilometers (50-84 miles) without depleting a full charge, but not in the spirited manner that owners of Alpina V8-engined models expect from their cars. Sure, electric vehicles can provide impressive acceleration, but highway driving at high speeds, as allowed in some portions of the German Autobahn, would dramatically reduce their available range.
The calculations above would only work if a customer drove their car every day of the year on the same route, otherwise they would have to stop and charge their vehicles, which currently takes more time than refilling the vehicle's fuel tank. Naturally, people do not work like that, so many would refrain from purchasing a performance-oriented electric vehicle that has a maximum range of just 124 miles (200 km).
So how does Alpina plan to delay its inevitable electric vehicles of 2035? According to the CEO, the company has negotiated special CO2 emission limits with the European Commission. The Germans might have to negotiate similar agreements with governments from other regions if they intend to keep up with this plan.
However, if the XB7 continues to sell well across the EU market, the German company might struggle to meet its negotiated emissions cap. If that happens, Alpina might have to offer a hybrid, a plug-in hybrid, or even an electric vehicle in the medium term. That is why Alpina is already monitoring BMW i4 and iX3 sales, which might be the first candidates as a base for the company's first electric vehicle. The BMW iX is not yet on Alpina's radar, as the CEO explained.
