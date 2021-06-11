Facelifted Alpina XD3 and XD4 Officially Unveiled With Quad-Turbodiesel Engines

Hot on the heels of the recently updated 2022 BMW X3 and X4 crossover Sport Activity Vehicles, Alpina has presented its alternative to the feisty X3 and X4 M. But, unlike the official M GmbH SAVs, these Buchloe-refined models try to cater to the (shrinking) high-performance diesel audience.
Alpina, which is recognized by the German authorities as a fully-fledged automobile manufacturer (unlike other tuning companies which are aftermarket specialists), has just revealed the first details and pricing information about its latest versions of the XD3 and XD4 crossovers, arriving in August as refreshed 2021MY versions priced from €85,900 ($104,610) and €89,100 ($108,510), respectively
The company promises added benefits thanks to the recent host of new features, including even sharper performance styling, better handling, and a “distinctly more dynamic presence,” in case the official BMW X4 and X4 LCI doesn’t quite cater to all tastes.
There is a downside, though, as Alpina has only tweaked the high-performance diesel models, for now. And it’s going to be very interesting to see how these C-rated (on a scale from A+ to G for measured CO2 emissions) crossover SUVs manage to fare in a region that has seen a renewed policymaking-driven attention on the diesel scandals (Renault and Porsche are the latest under fire in France and Germany).
As far as the highlights are concerned, the XD3 is considered by Alpina to be the “refined adventurer,” while the XD4 will see “freedom unleashed.” One can have the everyday utility of the former or the sleek and dynamic looks of the latter, but in both cases, it’s the same powerplant under the hood.
That would be BMW's well-known 3.0-liter straight-six engine with quad-turbocharging, which under Alpina’s guidance is now capable of churning out 290 kW (394 PS/389 hp) and a mountain-moving maxium torque of 800 Nm (590 lb-ft).
As such, we can imagine the XD3 and XD4 are quite capable of towing just about anything. They can sprint to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 4.6 seconds while on their way to an impressive top speed of 267 kph (166 mph) or 268 kph (167 mph), respectively.
