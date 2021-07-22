2022 BMW X7 Spied Hiding Split Headlamps, Face Looks Like an Old Dodge Ram Truck

2 BMW X7 M50d Top Speed Run on the Autobahn Shows Why We Miss (Some) Diesels

The facelifted BMW X7 has been caught in the wild yet again, only this time it has way less camo hiding the redesigned front and rear ends, and we can see more of its controversial looks. 11 photos



The vinyl stickers hide the new bumper, which seems to sport a narrower lower air intake. The side air intakes were repositioned, and appear to be flanked by the new fog lamps.



At the opposite end, the



The tweaked dashboard panel is partially visible in one of the pics, and houses what is likely the company’s curved display. On top of this, the upholstery and trim might be revised too, and new tech and safety gear might join the already generous offering.



Besides the exterior and interior that will undergo cosmetic surgery, the PHEV assembly, according to recent rumors.



A full-blown M variant isn’t on the agenda, but Alpina should revise For one, the headlamp design is totally new, and it appears that the Munich car firm chose to give it with split clusters up front. The grille is also bigger, protruding more into the hood, albeit it’s not as big as the bucktooth piece equipping the new M3 and M4 , and 4 Series.The vinyl stickers hide the new bumper, which seems to sport a narrower lower air intake. The side air intakes were repositioned, and appear to be flanked by the new fog lamps.At the opposite end, the 2022 X7 sports new LED taillights. The design of the rear bumper seems to soldier on without any changes for the time being, but the diffuser, which houses the real tailpipes inside the fake trim on each side, looks slightly different. The overall shape of the tailgate and even the positioning of the reflectors carry over.The tweaked dashboard panel is partially visible in one of the pics, and houses what is likely the company’s curved display. On top of this, the upholstery and trim might be revised too, and new tech and safety gear might join the already generous offering.Besides the exterior and interior that will undergo cosmetic surgery, the 2022 X7 might embrace new and/or updated powertrains. The six- and eight-bangers will likely still be part of the engine family, perhaps joined by a more powerfulassembly, according to recent rumors.A full-blown M variant isn’t on the agenda, but Alpina should revise the XB7 not long after the facelifted X7 debuts, probably before the end of the year or in early 2022.