2022 BMW X7 Facelift Hides Massive Changes, Front End Looks Sad

The BMW X7 wasn't exactly received with open arms by car-loving communities, but it's selling well and is rapidly approaching its mid-life update. Ahead of the debut next year, our spies have captured a test prototype 2022 X7 LCI which reveals massive front end updates. 18 photos SUV with a giant grille, and again with the 4 Series. But the X7 facelift cements that idea.



Even though the camouflage, we can spot a new design language with the headlights placed lower. The same features were also spotted on the



Speaking of the Koreans, from some angles, this new luxury SUV resembles the



In short, the X7's updates will be quite controversial, and many might call it ugly from the sidelines. But BMW has a solid reputation, and demand for 3-row luxury vehicles is quite strong. In the powertrain department, we expect to see a streamlined range of models. The automaker has already announced it will stop making the M50d, which is a quad-turbo monster.



By saying "OK, Boomer" on Twitter, BMW has made it abundantly clear that it's given up on car design convention. There were obvious hints when they made a 3-row SUV with a giant grille, and again with the 4 Series. But the X7 facelift cements that idea.

X7 M with upwards of 700 horsepower from a combination of the 4.4-liter and electric witchcraft. In fact, all the German automakers seem to be fitting better batteries and more powerful e-motors to their plug-in hybrids.