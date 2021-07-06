More on this:

2022 BMW X7 LCI Shows Split Headlights, Chromed Exhaust Garnish

Until the X8 arrives next year as a 2023 model, the X7 remains the range-topping utility vehicle in the BMW lineup. In production since 2018, the full-size SUV is up for a life cycle impulse as it nears the 2022 model year. 19 photos



Equipped with black-painted roof rails, chromed hockey sticks on the front fenders and doors, mirror caps that appear to feature a satin finish, and double-spoke wheels that aren’t intended for production, this prototype also flaunts pre-facelift graphics for the taillights and chromed exhaust garnish.



I’m not exactly sure why BMW decided on this particular design for the bumper-integrated finishers, but then again, flashy stuff is all the rage in the full-size UV segment. Officially designated as a sports activity vehicle, the seven-seat X7 may also receive the iDrive 8 infotainment system of the iX.



When it comes to suck-squeeze-bang-blow shenanigans, the G07 is likely to soldier on with the six- and eight-cylinder plants that BMW offers for the 2021 model year. It’s rumored that a full-on M won’t happen because of the X8 M and plug-in hybrid



The latest photographs of the G07 reveal a larger-than-life grille that works rather well in this application. Be that as it may, the split headlights won't be to everyone's liking, although BMW will apply this arrangement to the next-generation 5 Series G60 and 7 Series G70 as well. Of course, the X8 and X8 M will conform with the Bavarian carmaker's new design language. X8 M Competition , leaving the Alpina XB7 as the most performance-oriented variant of them all. At the time of writing, the go-faster treatment will set you back at least $141,300 excluding freight.