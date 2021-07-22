4 Nio ES8 Receives the Green Light To Be Sold in Europe

2 Nio EP9 May Get Topless Version, According to Patent Images

1 VW’s Closed-Loop Approach Shows Carmakers Think They Own EV's Battery Packs

More on this:

Nio Just Shipped the First Units of the ES8 to Norway

Nio promised it would sell the first units of the ES8 in September. However, test drives there will start in August if the first shipment of these vehicles arrives soon in Norwegian ports. It has left the Shanghai Waigaoqiao port on July 20. 8 photos



According to Nio, it has received more than 650 applications solely for establishing the Nio Norway User Advisory Board. The first 200 were the ones selected to help the company improve with feedback from their customers. We’ll try to learn if these 200 clients will represent the others or just share their experience with the brand. Limited terms as board members may allow new customers to join with time.



Nio will establish Nio Houses in Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger, Trondheim, and Kristansand. While the first one will open now, the following Nio Houses are planned for 2022. These spaces offer experiences with gastronomy, children’s playgrounds, and conference rooms. It will be there that people interested in the brand will get to know its vehicles and services. For 2022, the



Nio is the first company to successfully offer battery swapping capability. Tesla planned to have something similar with the Model S, but it apparently did not work for the American brand. It preferred to establish its own charging network instead.



The Nio Swap Stations promise to get clients a fully charged battery pack in about three minutes. The Chinese carmaker will have four of them in Norway by the end of the year. Obviously, these cars can also charge or fast charge whenever that is more convenient. The company did not disclose how many vehicles it shipped to Norway nor how long they will take to get to Norwegian shores. In the pictures, we can see a line of 50 vehicles side by side, but the image probably fails to reveal all the units Nio decided to send in this first batch.According to Nio, it has received more than 650 applications solely for establishing the Nio Norway User Advisory Board. The first 200 were the ones selected to help the company improve with feedback from their customers. We’ll try to learn if these 200 clients will represent the others or just share their experience with the brand. Limited terms as board members may allow new customers to join with time.Nio will establish Nio Houses in Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger, Trondheim, and Kristansand. While the first one will open now, the following Nio Houses are planned for 2022. These spaces offer experiences with gastronomy, children’s playgrounds, and conference rooms. It will be there that people interested in the brand will get to know its vehicles and services. For 2022, the ET7 will be presented in Norway.Nio is the first company to successfully offer battery swapping capability. Tesla planned to have something similar with the Model S, but it apparently did not work for the American brand. It preferred to establish its own charging network instead.The Nio Swap Stations promise to get clients a fully charged battery pack in about three minutes. The Chinese carmaker will have four of them in Norway by the end of the year. Obviously, these cars can also charge or fast charge whenever that is more convenient.

load press release