One-Off BMW M850i Gran Coupe Signed by Jeff Koons Sold at Auction

A unique BMW M850i Gran Coupe, called The 8 X Jeff Koons and signed by Koons himself, was sold on April 4 at a Christie's Auction for no more than $475.000. All money raised from the auction will benefit the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC), which is a non-profit NGO that Jeff Koons has personally been involved with for over 20 years.

