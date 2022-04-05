One-Off BMW M850i Gran Coupe Signed by Jeff Koons Sold at Auction

A unique BMW M850i Gran Coupe, called The 8 X Jeff Koons and signed by Koons himself, was sold on April 4 at a Christie's Auction for no more than $475.000. All money raised from the auction will benefit the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC), which is a non-profit NGO that Jeff Koons has personally been involved with for over 20 years.
Jeff Koons is an American artist best known for his work dealing with popular culture. In addition, his sculptures depicting everyday objects and the balloon animals produced in stainless steel are very appreciated by the public.
However, art critics are pretty divided about Jeff's work. Some look at his work as pioneering and of significant art-historical importance, while others say his creations are kitsch and bassed on cynical self-merchandising.
For The 8 X Jeff Koons collection, BMW made only 99 examples of the M850i Gran Coupe in collaboration with the artist. The German manufacturer completely sold out the entire line in no more than three weeks following the official launch on February 16.
The collaboration represents one of BMW's most ample custom factory production processes ever undertaken. The vehicle's exterior features expressive and striking graphic design and combines no fewer than 11 colors in a process that takes more than 200 hours.
"On the car, the lines are getting bigger on their journey from the hood towards the trunk, creating a sense of forward movement just as the 'POP!' and the vapor thrust design elements do. The blue color resembles the vastness of space and I like the idea of the car being a global car," said Jeff Koons.
"What matters is how we relate to each other and our awareness of everything we are surrounded by. For the driver and all passengers, there is a heightened state of pleasure. This is what my car has to offer."
When BMW officially launched the limited cars, the price for one M850i Gran Coupe was around $350,000. Now, if you want to buy one for yourself, you will need to pay a lot more than that.
The last M850i from the unit was signed by Koons, making it even more special. The winning bidder for the car is not only lucky enough to drive home a unique vehicle like no other in the world but also received an invitation by the artist on a tour of his Manhattan studio.
If you didn't have the chance to see this piece of art in person, don't worry. It will head to different art events taking place in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East this spring, and at the end of June, it will participate in the legendary Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Jeff Koons did a fantastic job with the M850i Gran Coupe and hopefully will inspire other car manufacturers to collaborate with artists and create more amazing-looking vehicles.
