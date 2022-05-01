BMW M8 Coupe Pays a Visit to the Plastic Surgeon, Gets Anti-Wrinkle Botox Injections

More on this:

1 Ditch the Split-Headlamp Design, and the New 2023 BMW 7 Series Looks Like a Rolls-Royce

2 This Is What the New 2023 BMW 7 Series Should Have Looked Like

3 2023 BMW M8 Competition Unveiled, Also Gets the 8 Series' Facelift

4 BMW M8 Competition Manhart MH8 800 Combines Performance Upgrade With Showy Exterior

5 Alleged 2022 BMW M8 CSL Has Red Eyes and Nostrils, Looks Swab-Friendly