BMW M8 Coupe Pays a Visit to the Plastic Surgeon, Gets Anti-Wrinkle Botox Injections

The controversial styling of the new-gen BMW 7 Series, and that of the all-electric i7, have inspired some wild digital creations, including an M8 Coupe with one too many anti-wrinkle shots.
Imagined by superrenderscars and shared on Instagram earlier this week, the CGI shows what the M8 Coupe would have looked like with the controversial face of the flagship sedan. And it kind of sparks mixed feelings, as on one hand, the design is future proof, but on the other hand, it’s not a head-turning proposal at all.
Compared to the real M8 Coupe, this digital take makes do without the traditional headlights. These were digitally replaced by the split units, with the DRLs mounted above the normal clusters tasked with illuminating the road ahead. The grille is much bigger than before, protruding into the hood, and the entire bumper is all-new and much more aggressive, featuring a giant radar below the license plate.
Besides the virtual facelift, and new shoes replacing the OEM offering, the car hasn’t been changed at all. Thus it retains the overall styling of the vented fenders, doors, handles, side skirts, and rear quarter panels. The mirror caps are identical too, and so are the pillars, windscreen, side windows, and even the rear bumper and taillights from what we can see.
So, what is your take on this illustration, is it a yay or a nay? Before answering, we will remind you about the firepower of the M8, which packs a 4.4-liter V8 with twin turbocharging. In the Competition, it pushes out 616 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque, rocketing it to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.2 seconds. In the normal M8, which was retired for the mid-cycle refresh of the car, the engine develops 592 hp, and this variant is one tenth of a second slower.
