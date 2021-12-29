2022 BMW 8 Series Convertible Spied With Upcoming Facelift Applied

BMW is preparing a facelift for its 8 Series range, and this will apply to all body variants. This time, the Cabriolet model has been spotted during testing in Germany, and it is in line with other prototypes that were spotted earlier this year.
For those who are not interested in BMW's big grille trend, we have good news. From what can be observed, the 8 Series will retain its rather slim grille. However, the headlights seem to be slimmer now, so the grille might appear to be larger than the one on the ongoing model. It will be a matter of perspective if you ask us.
Just like BMW names all its other facelifts, this will be a Life Cycle Impulse, or LCI as BMW enthusiasts prefer to name them. Changes include a restyled front bumper, mild changes to the hood, a new rear bumper, a rear spoiler on the revised trunk lid, and new interior graphics for the rear lights.
On the inside, the entire BMW 8 Series lineup will feature iDrive 8, which is the latest generation of the company's multimedia unit. Unlike other BMW models, the 8 Series will not get a dramatically changed touchscreen position, but it will be different from what can be found on the ongoing model.
When engine options are concerned, the 8 Series is set to have mild-hybrid power plants across the board. The German marque already introduced a 48-Volt system on its turbo-diesel version of the 8 Series, which is set to inspire the rest of the engines in the range.
BMW's latest mild-hybrid systems enable coasting with the engine off even at highway speeds, as well as a modest boost of power and torque in key points. The electric motor fitted by BMW to its mild-hybrids provides up to 11 horsepower, and it also operates as a starter-generator. Other engines offered in the 8 Series range might get the system as well.
Just like BMW names all its other facelifts, this will be a Life Cycle Impulse, or LCI as BMW enthusiasts prefer to name them. Changes include a restyled front bumper, mild changes to the hood, a new rear bumper, a rear spoiler on the revised trunk lid, and new interior graphics for the rear lights.
On the inside, the entire BMW 8 Series lineup will feature iDrive 8, which is the latest generation of the company's multimedia unit. Unlike other BMW models, the 8 Series will not get a dramatically changed touchscreen position, but it will be different from what can be found on the ongoing model.
When engine options are concerned, the 8 Series is set to have mild-hybrid power plants across the board. The German marque already introduced a 48-Volt system on its turbo-diesel version of the 8 Series, which is set to inspire the rest of the engines in the range.
BMW's latest mild-hybrid systems enable coasting with the engine off even at highway speeds, as well as a modest boost of power and torque in key points. The electric motor fitted by BMW to its mild-hybrids provides up to 11 horsepower, and it also operates as a starter-generator. Other engines offered in the 8 Series range might get the system as well.